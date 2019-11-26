ABC to Air OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE on December 12

"Olaf's Frozen Adventure" will air THURSDAY, DEC. 12 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) The featurette includes four original songs and the beloved characters (and cast) who won over audiences worldwide in the 2013 Oscar®-winning feature, "Frozen," the top-grossing animated film of all time.

In "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) teams up with Sven on a merry mission. It's the first holiday season since the gates reopened and Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) and Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel) host a celebration for all of Arendelle. When the townspeople unexpectedly leave early to enjoy their individual holiday customs, the sisters realize they have no family traditions of their own. So, Olaf sets out to comb the kingdom to bring home the best traditions and save Anna and Elsa's "first Christmas in forever."

"Olaf's Frozen Adventure" features the original cast of Arendelle characters, including Olaf, voiced by Josh Gad ("Marshall," "Book of Mormon"); Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell ("Frozen," "Bad Moms"); Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel (Broadway's "Wicked," "Rent" and "If/Then"; Fox's "Glee"); and Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff (Broadway's "Hamilton," Netflix's "Mindhunter").

"Olaf's Frozen Adventure" is directed by Emmy® Award-winning filmmakers Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton ("Prep & Landing") and is produced by Oscar winner Roy Conli ("Big Hero 6"). The featurette includes a screenplay by Jac Schaeffer and four original songs by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson.

Photo Credit: Disney





