ABC Special Reveals How Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian West Changed Fame

'$ellebrity: The Go-To Girls - A Special Edition of 20/20' Airs Sunday, Sept. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

This Sunday, "$ellebrity: The Go-To Girls" will give viewers an intimate look at what it takes to make a superstar, and how three of the top celebrities of THE 2000S - Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian West - changed Hollywood's fame game, became some of the most successful businesswomen in the world and paved the way for a whole new era of celebrity.

The primetime special goes behind the scenes of the original celebrity influencer culture, featuring archival interviews with Hilton, Spears and Kardashian West, who open up about the price they paid for fame, and interviews with the star-makers who transformed them into celebrities. The two-hour program also explores how these superstars used the rise of tabloids, reality TV and celebrity news outlets to their advantage and laid the groundwork for today's corporate celebrity empires and social media influencers. "$ellebrity: The Go-To Girls - A Special Edition of 20/20" airs Sunday, Sept. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Muriel Pearson is executive producer of "$ellebrity: The Go-To Girls - A Special Edition of 20/20."

