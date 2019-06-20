ABC Radio Announces Fourth Of July Programming

ABC Radio will provide three, three-hour specials to affiliates over the July 4th holiday weekend: "Red, White and Rock 2019," "Homemade Hometown Salute" and "Cherished America."

"Red, White and Rock 2019," hosted by rock legend George Thorogood, provides rock music from American bands and artists including Aerosmith, The Allman Brothers Band, Heart, Cheap Trick, Santana, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Tom Petty, Bob Seger, Bruce Springsteen, Van Halen, ZZ Top and more. The special features insights into the music from ROCK ICONS and celebrates the cities, artists and songs that comprise the proud landscape of American rock 'n' roll.

Country star Jake Owen hosts ABC Radio's country music special "Homemade Hometown Salute," which celebrates the hometowns and home states across America, told through the eyes of country music artists who hail from these special places. "Homemade Hometown Salute" features Carrie Underwood, Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, Luke Combs, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Cole Swindell, Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett and more.

ABC News Radio correspondent Aaron Katersky hosts "Cherished America" which takes listeners to national monuments, national parks and places both familiar and obscure on the National Register of Historic Places. The special examines why each place is important to the country and how each shapes and defines it.





