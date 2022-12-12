ABC News Studios Announces Three New True Crime Docu-Series

ABC News Studios builds on its slate of compelling true-crime docu-series with the announcement of three narrative non-fiction titles premiering Thursdays in January 2023, streaming exclusively on Hulu.

"Death in the Dorms," "Web of Death" and "Killing County" follow a notable lineup by ABC News Studios on Hulu, including the hard-hitting investigative news magazine "IMPACT," by legacy ABC News program "Nightline"; behind the scenes of the sneaker industry in the upcoming series "Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game," directed and produced by ESPN's Hannah Storm; and the galvanizing look at the life and career of actor, model and icon Brooke Shields in the documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, "Death in the Dorms" debuts, which tells the tragic stories of six college students whose lives were cut short by violent crime. Episodes of "Web of Death" start streaming Thursday, Jan. 19, and follow the investigations of amateur web sleuths as they use the power of digital technology and social media to solve puzzling murder cases.

Finally, a deadly shooting at a local hotel causes one family to question everything they know about their community in the deeply personal and revealing series, "Killing County." The series exposes the hard truths about the local police in Bakersfield, California, a law-and-order town where many residents trust and admire law enforcement. "Killing County" is executive produced by Colin Kaepernick and begins streaming Thursday, Jan. 26.

NEW ABC NEWS STUDIOS DOCUSERIES

"DEATH IN THE DORMS" (Thursday, Jan. 5)

The six-episode anthology docu-series, "Death in the Dorms," tells the unimaginable true stories of six college students whose lives tragically ended in murder: UCLA student Andrea DelVesco, University of Florida first-year student Christian Aguilar, University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love, Baruch College first-year student Michael Deng, University of South Carolina senior Samantha Josephson, and Western Kentucky University first-year student KATIE Autry.

Through emotional testimony from family and friends and interviews with key law enforcement, each episode focuses on the life of one bright young student, diving into their lost potential, their loved ones' grief, and the fight to bring their killers to justice.

"Death in the Dorms" is produced by ABC News Studios in association with The Intellectual Property Corporation (a part of Sony Pictures Television), and Yes, Like The River. ABC News Studios' Carrie Cook is executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer. Yes, Like The River's Nile Cappello, The Intellectual Property Corporation's Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, and Myles Reiff are executive producers.

"WEB OF DEATH" (Thursday, Jan. 19)

"Web of Death," a six-episode docu-series, follows the investigations of online sleuths as they use digital footprints, DNA databases and the power of social media to solve gruesome, mysterious and bizarre murder cases.

Each episode chronicles a new investigation, focusing on one amateur detective and one case ― from identifying a skull found inside a bucket of cement at a truck stop to a Jane Doe in a California orchard to tracking down a lottery winner who suddenly disappeared to more personal tragedies like a father's search for his teenage daughter's shooter. The program highlights the incredible persistence, attention to detail and vast networks that help these web sleuths find answers others could not.

"Web of Death" is produced by ABC News Studios in association with Blink Films. ABC News Studios' Beth Hoppe and Blink Films' Justine Kershaw and Lucie Ridout are executive producers.

"KILLING COUNTY" (Thursday, Jan. 26)

"Killing County" takes a look at Bakersfield, a big city with the soul of a small town deep in California's heartland, where things are not always what they seem. A deadly hotel shooting makes the Ramirez family question everything they know about their town. Desperate to find out what really happened to their loved one, they soon learn they are not alone in their tragedy and fight for the truth.

The three-part series is a story of twists and turns, alleged corruption and cover-up. Raising the question: who do you turn to when the ones who are supposed to serve and protect you are the ones you can't trust?

"Killing County" is produced by ABC News Studios in association with Kaepernick Media. ABC News Studios' Robe Imbriano and Kaepernick Media's Colin Kaepernick are executive producers. André Holland narrates the series.

