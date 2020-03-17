ABC News Presents Special Daytime Coverage of COVID-19

ABC News announced today plans to provide special daytime coverage of COVID-19 beginning Wednesday, March 18, at 1:00 p.m. EDT/12:00 p.m. CDT on ABC, temporarily replacing episodes of "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke," and at 4:00 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live. With so many new questions and growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, "Pandemic: What You Need to Know," anchored by Amy Robach with the latest health and safety guidance from ABC News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, will address the widespread issues caused by the global pandemic and offer solutions from those adjusting to a new way of life.

The special program will feature live guests and information to help families navigate homeschooling, how to talk to their kids at home about the crisis, tips to help viewers take care of their mental health, conversations with service-based workers and corporate CEOs, good deed stories in communities and of neighbors helping each other, and debunk myths and misinformation spreading online.

"Pandemic: What You Need to Know" is produced by ABC News Live, the network's streaming news network. Katie den Daas is executive producer for ABC News Live special event coverage, and Cat McKenzie is senior producer. Justin Dial is senior executive producer for ABC News Live.

"Pandemic: What You Need to Know" joins previously announced special coverage of COVID-19 from ABC News, including two live special editions of "20/20," "Nightline's" shift to sole coverage of COVID-19 and its new temporary time slot of 11:35 p.m. EDT, ABC Audio's daily radio program and podcast "COVID-19: What You Need to Know," and daily coverage on the "Start Here" podcast. The latest ABC News reporting on COVID-19 is available here.

ABC News Live is available for streaming on The Roku Channel, Hulu Live, Xumo, Sling TV, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC mobile apps, and the ABC News OTT app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.





Related Articles View More TV Stories