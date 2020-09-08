ABC News Announces Three New Digital Video Brands Designed for Mobile Viewing

"Notified,” “Examined” and “Voices.”

Today, ABC News announced three new digital video brands designed for mobile viewing: "Notified," "Examined" and "Voices." These new brands are part of ABC News' expanding lineup of original digital video productions in the lead up to November. In addition to explainer videos that look closely at the 2020 election and more newsworthy topics, the coverage will also include fact-checking and forensic style work like this recent Kenosha timeline. The videos will be available on ABCNews.com, the ABC News app and across social media platforms.

"Notified" is a daily headlines show featuring the day's biggest stories, releasing midday each weekday.

"Examined" is a deep-diving, explainer franchise that explores the biggest news stories using ABC News' vast network of reporters, expert voices, and archival content. A current "Examined" video questions what is happening with the USPS.

"Voices" is an expansion of a brand that began during COVID-19, featuring character-driven, diary-style interviews paired closely with bold graphics and reporting that helps share stories with a mobile audience. A recent "Voices" video features a 9/11 first responder diagnosed with COVID-19.

"In this news cycle, we're constantly seeking out new ways to engage our digital audiences," said Terry Hurlbutt, vice president and executive editor, ABC News Digital. "The number of average monthly mobile visitors in 2020 is up 70% against the average from 2019, and the number of average monthly video views in 2020 is up +37% against the average monthly video views from 2019. With these new brands, we're able to use ABC News' resources to tell meaningful stories in ways that connect with how audiences consume news and information. I'm excited to continue to expand our digital offerings and look forward to what's next."

