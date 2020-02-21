ABC News Announces Special Coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election for Super Tuesday, March 3

ABC News announced today special coverage of the 2020 presidential election on Super Tuesday. "Super Tuesday: Your Voice Your Vote 2020" prime-time coverage airs on ABC from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. EST/PST. Coverage will feature ABC News' powerhouse political team including chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, "World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir, ABC News live anchor Linsey Davis, chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, chief national affairs correspondent and "World News Tonight" weekend anchor Tom Llamas, FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver, senior reporter Devin Dwyer, special correspondent Matthew Dowd and contributors Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Yvette Simpson and Heidi Heitkamp.

"Nightline" anchor Byron Pitts, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, "Good Morning America" weekend co-anchors Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim, correspondent Deborah Roberts, national correspondent Marcus Moore, correspondent Kaylee Hartung and multiplatform reporter Rachel Scott will report from across the country on the ground in battleground states and at candidates' campaign headquarters on the latest developments.

ABC News Live will provide streaming coverage beginning with "ABC News Live Prime" at 7:00 p.m. EST with anchor Linsey Davis. Full special coverage continues at 8:00 p.m. EST. ABC News will have comprehensive coverage on ABCNews.com including live updates, notable or unexpected results, key takeaways and post-primary analysis about the state of the race. FiveThirtyEight will have extensive coverage including a FiveThirtyEight Slack Chat on potential Super Tuesday surprises, a new interactive that will let users create their own scenarios to see how the race changes depending on which candidate wins which Super Tuesday state, as well as a detailed look at key districts in some of the Super Tuesday states and what that could mean for different candidates, and a live blog. GMA Digital will have coverage across all social platforms, and social newscast "On Location" will have a recap of the results on Wednesday, March 4, exclusively for Facebook Watch.

ABC News Radio will have live coverage anchored by correspondents Aaron Katersky and Karen Travers. Coverage will feature reporting by radio correspondents Alex Stone in California, Jim Ryan in Texas, Ryan Burrow in Colorado, Mark Remillard in North Carolina and Andy Field in Washington; and multiplatform reporter Ines de La Cuetara in Virginia; and analysis from radio correspondent Brian Clark at the ABC News Decision Desk. ABC News Radio will also provide one-minute status reports at least twice an hour throughout the evening. A special edition of ABC News' daily news podcast "Start Here," hosted by Brad Mielke, will post on Wednesday morning. It will feature analysis of the results and interviews from ABC News reporters across the electoral map.



ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with multiplatform reporters Serena Marshall, Alex Presha and de La Cuetara, reporting from key Super Tuesday states. ABC News political director Rick Klein will also be providing analysis for ABC affiliates. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.





