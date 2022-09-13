ABC News Announces SOUL OF A NATION Return Honoring Three Influential Figures in the Hispanic and Latin American Community

In celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, ABC News' Emmy-nominated "Soul of a Nation" will present the one-hour primetime special "Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers," spotlighting three key figures in the Hispanic and Latin American community.

ABC News contributor María Elena Salinas sits down with music icon Gloria Estefan to discuss the singer and actress's legendary and trailblazing career and how she's now making music with her children and grandchildren, continuing her legacy in the industry. Salinas and Estefan also sit down with Estefan's grandson as well as her daughter Emily, who talks about her experience of coming out to her family.

Correspondent John Quiñones has an in-depth interview with actor Diego Luna, star of Disney+'s "Andor," a Star Wars original series, and the first Latino to have a leading role in the Star Wars Galaxy. The actor tells Quiñones about starring in and producing the series and his rise to fame. The special will also debut an exclusive clip from "Andor."

Correspondent Stephanie Ramos explores the impact and influence of Hispanic and Latin American athletes with Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

Ramos also follows Ortiz as he surprises a group of children in Boston, detailing his visit and the inspiration behind it. "Soul of a Nation Presents: Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers" airs Wednesday, Sept. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

"Soul of a Nation Presents: Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers" is executive produced by Catherine McKenzie and Dax Tejera.