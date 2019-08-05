ABC Announces Women of the Civil Rights Movement Anthology Series From Jay-Z, Will Smith & Kapital

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced today that the network is developing an anthology series "Women of the Movement" (working title).

The series is a chronology of the civil rights movement as told from a black woman's point of view, with the first season centered on Mamie Till, who devoted her life to seeking justice in her son Emmett's name following his brutal murder in the Jim Crow South.

The first season of the anthology is inspired by the book "Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement" by Devery S. Anderson.

"Women of the Movement" (working title) is being written by Marissa Jo Cerar ("The Handmaid's Tale," "13 Reasons Why" and "The Fosters") and executive produced by Jay-Z, Jay Brown, Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith (Roc Nation); Will Smith and James Lassiter (Overbrook Entertainment); along with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor from Kapital Entertainment; Rosanna Grace (Serendipity Film Group); Alex Foster and John Middleton (The Middleton Media Group); and David Clark (Aptitude Entertainment). The anthology series is produced by Kapital Entertainment.





