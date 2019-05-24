ABC Announces Return of JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: GAME NIGHT for NBA Finals

For the 12th consecutive year in conjunction with the NBA Finals, ABC will present "Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night." These special-edition episodes will air during prime time every night of the NBA Finals, beginning with Game One on Thursday, May 30.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night" prime-time specials celebrate a unique blend of entertainment and sports with Kimmel's signature comedy bits and an all-star lineup of guests, including Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Aniston ("Murder Mystery"), Chadwick Boseman ("21 Bridges"), Jamie Foxx ("Beat Shazam"), Tom Holland ("Spider-Man: Far From Home"), LL Cool J ("Lip Sync Battle") and Adam Sandler ("Murder Mystery"), with special surprise appearances as well.

Previous "Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night" guests include Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Gosling, Tiffany Haddish, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Kevin Hart, Robert Downey Jr., Will Ferrell, Owen Wilson, Billy Crystal, David Beckham, Cameron Diaz, Magic Johnson, Mariah Carey, Mark Wahlberg, Matthew McConaughey, Mila Kunis, 50 Cent, Amy Poehler, Tracy Morgan, Ashton Kutcher, Drew Barrymore, Chris Rock, Jessica Alba and Denzel Washington. Additionally, NBA stars including Blake Griffin, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Dwyane Wade have participated in Jimmy's prime-time episodes.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night" prime-time specials air 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT and following the NBA FINALS on the West Coast on ABC.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format. Jimmy Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)





Related Articles View More TV Stories