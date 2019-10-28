ABC Announces Full-Season Orders for MIXED-ISH, STUMPTOWN & Spring Season Pickup of THE ROOKIE

ABC's hit fall series "mixed-ish" and "Stumptown" have been given full-season orders, while "The Rookie" received a spring season pickup, Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, announced today.

"This fall, 'Stumptown' has delivered a rich, inventive and fun thrill ride each week with a stellar cast that features one of the most fearless female characters at the center; 'mixed-ish' has established itself as one of the sharpest, funniest and most original new comedies of the season; and 'The Rookie' has continued to bring compelling storytelling and powerful performances to its passionate and loyal fan base," said Burke. "Thanks to the brilliant creative teams behind these series, along with the phenomenal casts and crews, for delivering three incredibly entertaining and distinctive shows. We're so proud of this great crop of shows that are all off to strong starts this fall, and we can't wait to bring more fantastic episodes to our schedule this season."

ABC's "mixed-ish" is the No. 1 new comedy of the season in Adults 18-49. The new ABC comedy grows to a 1.80 rating with Adults 18-49 across all platforms in L+7.

"Stumptown" is the No. 1 playback gainer for a new series this season in Total Viewers, soaring by nearly +4.0 million viewers after seven days to double its Live + Same Day average (+99%). "Stumptown" builds on its lead-in by double digits in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49 to stand as ABC's most-watched program on Wednesday night this season. Through its first three episodes, the new ABC drama is averaging 9.7 million Total Viewers and a 2.18 rating with Adults 18-49 across all platforms in L+7.

Season to date, "The Rookie" is improving its new Sunday time slot for ABC by triple digits in Total Viewers (+214%) and Adults 18-49 (+175%), marking ABC's most-watched series in the time slot in four years. Building on its lead-in by double digits, the show ranks as the No. 1 scripted series in the Sunday 10:00 p.m. hour and stands as ABC's most-watched and highest-rated program on the night this season in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49. A big gainer in delayed viewing, "The Rookie" more than doubles its Live + Same Day Total Viewer average (+103%) and Adult 18-49 rating (+117%) after seven days of TV playback.

On the next episode of "mixed-ish," the popular girls at school ask Rainbow to join their group Halloween costume as Tootie from "The Facts of Life." She thinks this is finally her opportunity to fit in, but Denise views the situation differently. Meanwhile, Alicia doesn't want the kids to go trick-or-treating after Harrison and his colleagues tell her about all the dangerous things that can happen on the "Girls Just Want Have Fun" episode of "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, OCT. 29 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

The series stars Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.

ABC's "mixed-ish" is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Tracee Ellis Ross, Peter Saji, Karin Gist, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.

On the "Bad Alibis" episode of "Stumptown," despite being ordered by Lieutenant Cosgrove to take time off, Hoffman enlists Dex's help to investigate a case. Meanwhile, Tookie's culinary skills come in handy at Bad Alibi, and Dex stresses over an interview to become a certified PI on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.

Creator and executive producer Jason Richman and co-showrunner and executive producer Matt Olmstead produce the series along with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series). The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.

This week on "The Rookie," an emergency alert of an impending missile attack sends Los Angeles into chaos and uncertainty, while the officers each try to keep the peace and deal with their own disasters on the "Fallout" episode of "The Rookie," airing SUNDAY, NOV. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.

Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. "The Rookie" is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





Related Articles View More TV Stories