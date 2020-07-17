ABC Announces Date for 2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

ABC and Dick Clark productions announced today that music's hottest night, the "2020 American Music Awards®," will air SUNDAY, NOV. 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. The broadcast will bring fans together with surprising musical performances and celebrate the artists who make it happen. Additional details regarding production of the show will be announced at a later date.

The AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS honors artists in multiple musical genres, including Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, Latin, EDM and Soundtrack, alongside awards for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Song and Artist of the Year.

Hosted by Ciara, the "2019 American Music Awards" honored Taylor Swift as the Artist of the Decade. Swift led the night with five wins, becoming the artist with the most AMAs ever, surpassing the record previously held by Michael Jackson. BTS and Khalid also won big with three wins each. The show featured unforgettable performances by Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Camila Cabello, Ciara, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Green Day, Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, and of course, a mind-blowing medley from Taylor Swift including several of her biggest hits.

The "2019 American Music Awards" grew over the prior year's broadcast in Total Viewers (6.7 million) and delivered ABC's biggest entertainment audience in Adults 18-49 on any Sunday night since "The Oscars®" nine months earlier.

American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected in Billboard Magazine and on Billboard.com, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music/MRC Data and Next Big Sound.

The "2020 American Music Awards" is produced by Dick Clark productions.

For the latest AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS news, exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the AMAs on social (Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Snapchat and YouTube ) and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.

To search the American Music Award database for past winners (1974-2019), please visit www.theamas.com/winners-database.

Related Articles View More TV Stories