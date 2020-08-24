AARP The Magazine Announces Annual Movies for Grownups Awards Moves to March 4, Expands Television Categories

The awards move as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups® Awards will move to March 4, 2021, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, given changing trends in entertainment, Movies for Grownups will expand its categories to include:

· Best Television Series For Grownups

· Best Movie Made for Television or Limited Series for Grownups

· Best Actress, Television

· Best Actor, Television

"The growth in streaming in recent years has been fueled in large part by smart, superbly produced, directed and acted content that speaks to a grownup audience," said Heather Nawrocki, AARP VP of Movies for Grownups. "It's time to recognize the groundswell of excellent streaming and television programming and the grownup audience that's consuming it. AARP's Movies for Grownups initiative has long sought to fight ageism in the entertainment industry by spotlighting and encouraging the creation of great content for and about older adults."

AARP's Movies for Grownups® Awards will again continue the tradition of awarding high quality film talent. Past recipients have included last year's Academy Award-winning actresses Laura Dern and Rene Zellweger, as well as Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Guillermo Del Toro, Alfre Woodard and many others.

For two decades, AARP's Movies for Grownups program has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with older viewers. AARP's Movies for Grownups has always focused on quality content and will continue to do so while expanding its categories to additional forms of media. The expansion coincides with AARP's commitment to evolving alongside the industry.

