A24 Buys THE STARS AT NOON, Starring Robert Pattinson & Margaret Qualley

Variety reports that Robert Pattinson and Margaret Qualley's upcoming thriller "The Stars at Noon" has sold to A24.

Lea Mysius, Andrew Litvack, and Claire Denis penned the script; Denis will also direct. The movie is based by Denis Johnson's novel, which was released in 1986.

The film is set during the Nicaraguan Revolution in 1984. It follows a mysterious English businessman and a headstrong American journalist who strike up a passionate romance. Their situation soon deteriorates and they attempt to escape the country, with only each other to trust and rely on.

Pattinson starred in "The Lighthouse" most recently. He will star as the famed caped crusader in the upcoming DC film "The Batman."

Qualley appeared in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and in "My Salinger Year," which premiered at Berlin Film Festival.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories