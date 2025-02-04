A SIMPLE FAVOR Sequel Sets World Premiere in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals has announced that this year’s Opening Night Film Premiere will be the Amazon MGM Studios feature, Another Simple Favor.

The highly anticipated follow-up to director Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor, which launches globally on Prime Video May 1, will make its world premiere at the festival on March 7 at the Paramount Theatre. The movie stars Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, with Henry Golding and Allison Janney.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy, and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all," said director and producer Feig.

"I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit. So, to be able to have Anna, Blake, Henry, Andrew, Michele, Elizabeth, Alex and myself watch our film with the great SXSW audience is a bucket list event I’ll be able to check off March 7th and move playing drums for Dwight Yoakum’s band up to the top slot.”

The movie follows Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) as they reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

