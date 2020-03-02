A New Season of FAST N' LOUD Premieres March 30

Discovery Channel is turning up the torque on Motor Mondays with a brand-new season of FAST N' LOUD, premiering Monday, March 30 at 10PM ET/PT. With builds bigger than ever before, Richard Rawlings' team wrestles with intricate projects, impossible deadlines and demanding standards while Gas Monkey Garage solidifies its elite status in the hotrod world. Throughout the season, Richard, Russell J. Holmes and the crew push the boundaries on some of the most complex builds the garage has ever taken on. The series is produced by Lionsgate's Pilgrim Media Group.

With a reputation as one of the best hotrod hunters in the world, Richard has proven that he and his team can take on any elaborate build that comes their way. In the series premiere, Richard teams up with legendary actor/humanitarian, Gary Sinise, to transform two Jeeps for his Gary Sinise Foundation into a "star"-studded salute. He and his crew set out to give these two Jeeps a Gas Monkey transformation, kicking off the build with a rusty '81 CJ7- and their sights are set on turning it into a rare Super Jeep from the 70's to be sold at auction to raise money for Gary's Foundation. But it's a race against the clock as the Monkeys face setbacks that could jeopardize Gas Monkey Garage's most charitable challenge to date.

Richard is pushing the garage to new levels of success with intricate builds and celebrity clientele, but will a rigorous schedule and detailed designs prove to be too much for the Monkeys to manage?

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can check out new episodes each week by downloading the Discovery GO app. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #FastNLoud and follow Discovery Motor on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.

FAST N' LOUD is produced for Discovery Channel by Pilgrim Media Group. For Pilgrim Media Group, executive producers are Craig Piligian and Eddie Rohwedder. For Discovery Channel, executive producers are Kyle Wheeler and Todd Lefkowitz and associate producer is Olivia Ghersen. Richard Rawlings also serves as an executive producer.





