A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET Coming to 4K Ultra HD and Digital

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the supernatural slasher film A Nightmare on Elm Street from New Line Cinema and renowned horror director Wes Craven, the 1984 film will be available for purchase Digitally in 4K Ultra HD on October 1 and on 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc on October 15.

A Nightmare on Elm Street, which spawned a franchise and introduced audiences to iconic horror villain Freddy Krueger, will be available to purchase on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc online and in-store at major retailers and available for purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Fandango at Home and more.

The 4K UHD remaster of A Nightmare on Elm Street includes both the 1984 theatrical version of the film and an uncut version of the film that includes 8 seconds of additional unrated footage.

Directed by Wes Craven (Scream) from his own screenplay, the film stars John Saxon, Ronee Blakely, Heather Langenkamp, Amanda Wyss, Nick Corri, Johnny Depp, and Robert Englund. The film is produced by Robert Shaye.



A Nightmare on Elm Street Digital release and Ultra HD Blu-ray disc contain the following previously released special features:

Ready Freddy Focus Points

Commentary with Wes Craven, Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp, Ronnie Blakely, Robert Shaye, and Sara Risher.

Commentary with Wes Craven, Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon, and Jacques Haitkin.

Alternate endings

The House that Freddy Built: The Legacy of New Line Horror

Never Sleep Again: A Nightmare on Elm Street

Night Terrors: The Origins of Wes Craven’s Nightmares

