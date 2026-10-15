A MARBLE IN THE JAR Documentary to Arrive On Demand

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A MARBLE IN THE JAR, a documentary from Level 33 Entertainment, will be available exclusively on demand starting November 3, 2026. The film follows professional surfer Tatiana Weston-Webb and her coach, mentor, and close friend Greg Browning, capturing their journey through the highs and lows of professional surfing and the power of perseverance, resilience, and taking things one step at a time.

Tatiana is chasing a World Title while Greg is facing an entirely different battle: an ALS diagnosis.

The two share a simple tradition—whenever something good happens, they put a marble in a jar. A great wave, a breakthrough, a small moment worth celebrating. As Tatiana deals with the heartbreak of falling short of a World Title and fights her way back, Greg's condition progresses, giving their simple ritual a much deeper meaning.

The film becomes an intimate story about friendship, resilience, loss, perspective, and redefining what it means to win. Greg ultimately completed the documentary as what became his final gift to Tatiana.

The film features some of surfing's biggest names, including Kelly Slater, Carissa Moore, Ross Williams, Joe Turpel, Bruce Irons, Filipe Toledo, Rochelle Ballard and Jesse Mendes.

Directed by Greg Browning, a member of the legendary Momentum Generation and creator of the Drive Thru series, the film is written by Browning and Scott Smith and produced by John DeTemple, John Oda, Scott Smith and Felipe Borges.

About the Film

Documentary | Sports | Surfing | Adventure | Inspirational | English | 71 MIN. | TV-14

Directed by Greg Browning (Tatiana's coach, mentor and close friend. Live from the Moon, Slick City, Drop Zone: Fiji)

Written by Greg Browning and Scott Smith (Slick City, Drop Zone: Fiji, The Disappearance, Shark Swarm)

Produced by John DeTemple (Slick City, Drop Zone: Fiji, The Disappearance), John Oda, Scott Smith, Felipe Borges

Starring Tatiana Weston-Webb along with Kelly Slater (11-time world champion who revolutionized the sport), Carissa Moore (5-time world champion and the first-ever Olympic gold medalist in Women's surfing), Ross Williams (Momentum Generation icon, former World Tour competitor, commentator), Joe Turpel (Emmy-winning 'voice of surfing,' longtime WSL Tour commentator). Also featuring surf greats: Bruce Irons (Blue Crush, Point Break), Felipe Toledo (View from a Blue Moon, Vans US Open of Surfing), Rochelle Ballard (Blue Crush), Jesse Mendes (Quilsilver: Gone Tomorrow), and more.

A story of perseverance, growth, and the pursuit of passion. Following professional surfer Tatiana Weston-Webb's journey, paving her way to the top of women's surfing. Greg Browning—Tatiana's coach, mentor, and close friend, faces his own battle: a diagnosis of ALS. As his condition worsens, Tatiana's will is tested more than ever.

RT: 71 Minutes

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