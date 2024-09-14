A LAURIE BERKNER HALLOWEEN SPECIAL Set for YouTube Release Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All dressed up with nowhere to ghost? Beloved kids' musician Laurie Berkner gives the season of costumes, candy, and jack-o'-lanterns a “BOO-st” with a friendly, hour-long Halloween show, A Laurie Berkner Halloween Special, set for release Friday, October 11 on Laurie's YouTube channel.

Special guests will be children's musicians Fyütch, Aura V, and Patty Shukla.

“I had so much fun dressing up and making Halloween video magic for my Halloween Special this year,” says Laurie Berkner. “It was a true pleasure to have Fyütch, Aura V, and Patty Shukla be a part of it and join me in my Magic Costume Room. I hope my musical hunt for the right costume adds to the joy that this wonderfully child-centered holiday already brings to so many kids and families!”

Set in Laurie's Magic Costume Room, A Laurie Berkner Halloween Special offers young children a glimpse of the importance of working together in harmony to accomplish a goal. With a focus on gratitude, friendship, and learning, this Special also exemplifies the spirit of perseverance when facing challenges.

Laurie is getting ready to trick-or-treat but doesn't know what she wants to be for Halloween. With the help of the children watching, the magic of her Costume Room, and her special guests, Laurie tries on a variety of costumes related to some of her new and classic Halloween music videos. Should she be a witch? A ghost? An alien or a pumpkin? Come along on this musical adventure to find out what Laurie is going to be for Halloween!

Along the way, Laurie incorporates a variety of early childhood curriculum markers like counting, call-and-response, telling time, recognition of words, shapes, and colors, gratitude, friendship, movement, and more.

A Laurie Berkner Halloween Special will feature hits from Laurie's new album, A Laurie Berkner Halloween, which treats little tricksters to an assortment of songs Laurie has written through the years, plus several brand-new releases that celebrate the fun of Halloween and the fall season for young children. Fans can look forward to hearing “What Am I Gonna Be (For Halloween)?,” “I Picked One Pumpkin,” “Halloween Train,” “The Owls,” “Monster Boogie,” “Waiting For The Elevator (Halloween Version),” “Peek-A-Boo Ghost,” “Which Witch,” “Moon Moon Moon,” and “Monster Boogie (Dance Remix).”

ABOUT LAURIE BERKNER:

Recognized as “the queen of kids' music” by People magazine, Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, nearly 450 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children's music world.” As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist to ever appear in music videos on Noggin, appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV, now Universal Kids,

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has written the music and lyrics for three children's musicals originally produced Off-Broadway by New York City Children's Theater and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.

What sets Laurie apart? She displays an instinctive understanding of children's natural rhythms and energy, which keeps kids enraptured and brings parents and caregivers happily along for the ride. Laurie finds inspiration in her audience. “I want to create songs that matter for children,” she says. “I was singing once and saw a four-year-old girl shut her eyes and start swaying to the music. I thought, ‘That's the reason I got into music.' It keeps me wanting to do more.”

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA TODAY named Laurie “the undisputed queen of kindie rock.” The New York Times dubbed her “the Adele of the preschool crowd.” THE WALL Street Journal called Laurie “one of the most popular children's performers in America … her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grownups.” NPR's All Things Considered declared, “Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”

Laurie Berkner Performance Highlights September - December 2024

Sept. 15 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk

Oct. 20 - Fairfax, VA - Center for the Arts, George Mason University

Oct. 26 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

Nov. 9 - New York, NY - Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture

Nov. 23 - Fairfield, CT - Sacred Heart Community Theatre

Dec. 14 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

Dec. 15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

