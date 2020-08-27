A HOUSE DIVIDED Debuts Season 2 DVD Sept. 15

A compelling family drama.

Networks' UMC features the DVD debut of A HOUSE DIVIDED, SEASON 2 on September 15, 2020. Season 2 of the hit UMC Original series about the saga of the wealthy Sanders family follows the clan as they deal with the ongoing consequences of their matriarch's death, the mistress' scheme to take her place, and new power struggles for dominance of THE FAMILY business.

Demetria McKinney (Motherland, Tyler Perry's House of Payne), Lawrence Hilton Jacobs (The Jacksons: An American Dream, Welcome Back Kotter), Paula Jai Parker (Ray Donovan, True Blood), Brad James (Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse) and Art Evans (Die Hard 2, Fright Night) star in the popular series. LisaRaye McCoy and Parker McKenna Posey join the cast, bringing a new level of scandalous secrets and juicy storylines to the latest season. Now on a DVD set ($17.96), A House Divided, Season 2 previously premiered on UMC, the first and leading streaming service for Black film and television from Networks, in April 2020.

A House Divided follows the direct descendants of Letty Sanders, an enslaved woman who after arriving in Los Angeles in 1821, grew to become the wealthiest Black woman in the newly formed city. Centering on the present-day members of the highly esteemed Sanders family, Cameran Sanders Sr. (Hilton-Jacobs) has raised his three children in opulent wealth. After the sudden passing of his wife amidst a brewing government investigation into the business dealings of the family-owned bank, a new woman, Carissa Walker (McKinney), emerges from the shadows determined to be the next Mrs. Cameran Sanders. As secrets are uncovered and scandals emerge, the Sanders family will be forced to band together for the sake of their survival or risk the ultimate demise of their long-standing legacy.

Recently renewed for a third season and currently in production, A House Divided, Season 3 will premiere in December 2020.

