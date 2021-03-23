A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW Returns April 23

The Emmy® nominated sketch comedy series A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW will return for its second season FRIDAY, APRIL 23 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT). The six-episode season will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.



The narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.



Joining the cast this season are featured players Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend, and returning this season are core cast members Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Ashley Nicole Black. The new season will feature several celebrity guest stars, including executive producer Issa Rae (Emmy® and Golden Globe nominee for HBO's "Insecure"), Gabrielle Union, Jesse Williams, Miguel, Skai Jackson, Laz Alonso, Omarion, Kim Wayans, Ayesha Curry, Lance Gross, Wunmi Mosaku and many more.



Written by Robin Thede, Lauren Ashley Smith, Ashley Nicole Black, Holly Walker, Akilah Green, Rae Sanni, Kindsey Young, Shenovia Large, and Kristin Layne Tucker; directed by Lacey Duke and Brittany Scott Smith.



Season one of A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW received three Primetime Emmy® nominations, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series and Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series (Angela Bassett).



Season two credits: Creator/showrunner/executive producer/writer/star, Robin Thede; executive producer, Issa Rae for HOORAE; executive producers, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment; executive producers, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch for JAX Media; head writer/co-executive producer, Lauren Ashley Smith; producers, Deniese Davis, Montrel McKay for HOORAE; producer, John Skidmore for JAX Media.



*Season one cast member Quinta Brunson will not appear this season as a result of a schedule conflict caused by industry-wide COVID shutdowns.

