78th Emmy Awards Night One Winners Announced at Peacock Theater

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The Television Academy honored outstanding artistic and technical achievement in television during night one of the 78th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony, which kicked off the 78th Emmys, recognized many talented artists and craftspeople in variety, reality and nonfiction series in such categories as cinematography, costumes, casting, editing and hosting.

Night One Winners

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Jimmy Kimmel, Host — ABC

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Outstanding Game Show

Jeopardy! — ABC/Syndicated

Michael Davies, Executive Producer

Sarah Whitcomb Foss, Co-Executive Producer

Bari Jean Dorman, Co-Executive Producer

Laura Mueller, Line Producer

Billy Wisse, Head Writer

Michele Loud, Head Writer

Marcus Brown, Writer

John Duarte, Writer

Mark Gaberman, Writer

Debbie Griffin, Writer

Robert McClenaghan, Writer

Amy Ozols, Writer

Jim Rhine, Writer

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Stuart Frossell, Production Designer

Luke Fuller, Art Director

Georgia Picton, Art Director

Alex Robertson, Art Director

Rosie Westwood, Art Director

Celina Hodge, Set Decorator

Peacock

The Traitors — The Black Banquet

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Denise Pizzini, Production Designer

Chet Maxwell, Art Director

Robert Aguirre, Art Director

Bethany Barton, Set Decorator

Disney+

The Muppet Show

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary/Nonfiction or Reality Program (Original Dramatic Score)

Tyler Strickland, Composer — Prime Video

John Candy: I Like Me

Outstanding Music Direction

Miguel Gandelman, Music Director — NBC

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Charm La'Donna, Choreographer

Karina Ortiz, Choreographer

NBC

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny — Casita Medley / EoO / Nuevayol

Outstanding Emerging Media Program

Uncanny Alley: A New Day — VRChat

Ferryman Collective

Virtual Worlds Company

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Cian O'Clery, Casting by

Sean Bowman, Casting by

Ashley Morgan, Casting by

Emily Frisbie, Casting by

Netflix

Love On The Spectrum

Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming

(Juried Award: All entrants are screened by a jury of appropriate peer group members and one, more than one, or no award entry is awarded an Emmy.)

Crafting Crimes — Meta Quest

Targo

Meta Quest

Victor Agulhon, Producer

Chloé Rochereuil, Director

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Doug Anderson, Director of Photography

Toby Strong, Cinematography by

National Geographic

Ocean With David Attenborough

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Siggi Rosen-Rawlings, Director of Photography

Matt Wright, Director of Photography

Will Antill, Camera

Jack Booth, Camera

Alex Bruno, Camera

Ollie Green, Camera

Quin Jessop, Camera

Guy Linton, Camera

Scott McKee, Camera

Joshua Montague, Camera

Hazel Palmer, Camera

Steve Peters, Camera

Paul Rudge, Camera

James Spencer, Camera

Matt Thomson, Camera

Alex Took, Camera

Melvin Wright, Camera

Peacock

The Traitors — Series Body Of Work

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Inside The Pitt — HBO Max

Jeremy Scripter, Executive Producer

Jim Weiner, Executive Producer

George Carty, Executive Producer

Candice Song, Executive Producer

Chris Harnick, Executive Producer

Aliya Carter, Line Producer

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Colbert Before Air — YouTube

Stephen T. Colbert, Executive Producer

Alisha Zafar, Produced by

Willa Yeh, Produced by

Maite Elias-Nava, Produced by

Ashley Ioveno, Produced by

Claire Tadokoro, Produced by

Outstanding Commercial

I'm Not Remarkable - Apple

Apple, Ad agency

Somesuch, Production company

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Suzette Boozer, Department Head Hairstylist

Henry Sanchez, Hairstylist

MTV

RuPaul's Drag Race — Rate-A-Queen Talent Show, Part 2

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist

Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist

Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist

Young Bek, Makeup Artist

Joanna Pisani, Makeup Artist

Madison Bermudez, Makeup Artist

Waltaya Culmer, Makeup Artist

NBC

Saturday Night Live — Host: Bad Bunny

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

(Juried Award: All entrants are screened by a jury of appropriate peer group members and one, more than one, or no award entry is awarded an Emmy.)

Grainne O'Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Luke D'Alessandro, Costume Designer

Steven Lee, Costume Designer

Arleen Flores, Assistant Costume Designer

Alice Garland, Assistant Costume Designer

Maro Isakulyan, Head of Workroom

Fox

The Masked Singer — Premiere Part 1

*******

Sam Spector, Wardrobe Designer

Rikki Finlay, Stylist

Catherine Moran, Costume Supervisor

The Traitors — The Black Banquet

Peacock

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Albertina Rizzo, Written by

Gabe Liedman, Written by

Nedaa Sweiss, Written by

Kelly Younger, Written by

Andrew Williams, Written by

Disney+

The Muppet Show

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Ariel Dumas, Head Writer

Jay Katsir, Head Writer

Delmonte Bent, Written by

Michael Brumm, Written by

Aaron Cohen, Written by

Stephen T. Colbert, Written by

Paul Dinello, Written by

Gabe Gronli, Written by

Barry Julien, Written by

Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by

Eliana Kwartler, Written by

Matt Lappin, Written by

Caroline Lazar, Written by

Pratima Mani, Written by

Felipe Torres Medina, Written by

Opus Moreschi, Written by

Carley Moseley, Written by

Aaron Nemo, Cold Open Writer

Asher Perlman, Written by

Tom Purcell, Written by

Kate Sidley, Written by

Brian Stack, Written by

John Thibodeaux, Written by

Steve Waltien, Written by

CBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Jennifer Flanz, Writer

Ian Berger, Writer

Zhubin Parang, Writer

Devin Delliquanti, Writer

Scott Sherman, Writer

Jordan Klepper, Writer

Comedy Central

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Give The Man A Prize

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

(Area Award: Possibility of one, more than one or no award.)

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

Pablo Munguia, ProTools Mixer

Alex Guessard, FOH Mixer

Dave Natale, FOH Mixer

Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer

NBC

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program

Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer — FX/Hulu

Welcome To Wrexham — Do A Wrexham

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program

Bob Chefalas, Re-Recording Mixer

Mark Mandler, Production Mixer

David Mitlyng, Production Mixer

Michael Stewart, Production Mixer

Bradshaw Leigh, Music Mixer

Brian Ruggles, Music Mixer

Jay Vicari, Music Mixer

HBO Max

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

George Fry, Sound Editor

Roy Noy, Sound Editor

Jonathon Cawte, Foley Artist

Chris Domaille, Foley Artist

National Geographic

Ocean With David Attenborough

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

Kelly Lyon, ACE, Editor — Disney+

The Muppet Show

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment)

Andrew Matheson, Editor

Amanda Sprecher, Editor

CBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — The Late Show closes out its storied run at the Ed Sullivan Theater with help from Paul McCartney and Elvis Costello

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Charles Divak, ACE, Supervising Editor

Evan Wise, ACE, Supervising Editor

Jack Gravina, Lead Editor

Benji Kast, ACE, Editor

Adam Goldstein, Editor

Jonathan Miller, Editor

Jeremy Siefer, Editor

Netflix

Sean Combs: The Reckoning — Blink Again

Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic — YouTube

The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Marcus Kjellberg, Editor

Leanne Cole, Editor

Kim Lloyd, Editor

John Rosser, Editor

Netflix

Love On The Spectrum — Episode 4

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

David Moon, Editor

Patrick Owen, Editor

Matt Pratt, Editor

James Seddon-Brown, Editor

Peacock

The Traitors — The Death Conga

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay — HBO Max

Mariska Hargitay, Produced by

Trish Adlesic, Produced by

Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer

Lisa Heller, Executive Producer

Lauran Bromley, Executive Producer

Anna Klein, Senior Producer

Steven Bennett, Line Producer

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Mr. Scorsese — Apple TV

Damon Cardasis, Executive Producer

Cindy Tolan, Executive Producer

Rebecca Miller, Executive Producer

Rick Yorn, Executive Producer

Christopher Donnelly, Executive Producer

Julie Yorn, Executive Producer

Robert Fernandez, Co-Executive Producer

Patrick Walmsley, Co-Executive Producer

Ron Burkle, Producer

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Tucci In Italy — National Geographic

Francesco Ficarra, Producer

Stanley Tucci, Executive Producer/Host

Lottie Birmingham, Executive Producer

Amanda Lyon, Executive Producer

Ben Jessop, Co-Executive Producer

Simon Raikes, Executive Producer

Alana Moreno, Senior Producer

Yari Lorenzo, Senior Producer

Stephanie Stoltzfus, Line Producer

Mandy Weller, Line Producer

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Mariska Hargitay, Directed by — HBO Max

My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Ben Archard, Directed by — Peacock

The Traitors — Let The Cards Fall As They Will

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

(Juried Award: All entrants are screened by a jury of appropriate peer group members and one, more than one, or no award entry is awarded an Emmy.)

The Librarians — PBS

Kim A. Snyder, Produced by

Janique L. Robillard, Produced by

Maria Cuomo Cole, Produced by

Jana Edelbaum, Produced by

Lois Vossen, Executive Producer

Outstanding Narrator

Octavia Spencer, Narrator — Investigation Discovery

Lost Women Of Alaska — The Missing

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

Alan Cumming, Host — Peacock

The Traitors

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Love On The Spectrum — Netflix

Cian O'Clery, Executive Producer

Karina Holden, Executive Producer

Kelly Martin, Supervising Producer

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow — PBS

Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer

Sam Farrell, Senior Producer

Sarah K. Elliott, Producer

Jill Giles, Line Producer

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Special

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer

Ben Green, Lighting Director

Harry Forster, Lighting Director

Mark Humphrey, Moving Light Programmer

Eric Marchwinski, Moving Light Programmer

Alen Sisul, Gaffer

Lee Spencer, Gaffer

Jason Rudolph, Media Server Programmer

NBC

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Series

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Michael Scricca, Lighting Director

Hillary Knox, Moving Light Programmer

Constantine S. Leonardos, Moving Light Programmer

Tom Carroll, Video Control

CBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Guests: Bruce Springsteen, Special Surprise Guests

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Karen Obel Cape, Technical Director

Brian Cimino, Camera

Joe Debonis, Camera

John Harrison, Camera

Wade Latz, Camera

Dante Pagano, Camera

John Hannel, Camera

CBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Series Finale

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special

(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)

Rod Wardell, Technical Director

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Dylan Sanford, Director of Photography

Rob Balton, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Keith Dicker, Camera

Sean Flannery, Camera

Jeremy Freeman, Camera

Kevin French, Camera

Helena Jackson, Camera

Martin Kitchen, Camera

Bettina Levesque, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Matt Roe, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Keyan Safyari, Camera

Monte Seaborn, Camera

Matt Trujillo, Camera

Brad Zerbst, Camera

Scott Acosta, Camera

Santiago Benet, Camera

Gilberto Cruz, Camera

Robert Smith, Camera

Cody Taylor, Camera

Kevin Denning, Camera

Andrew Moore, Camera

Rick Compeau, Camera

Su-Jeng Sang, Camera

Chris Hill, Video Control

Matt Conrad, Video Control

Adam Lighterman, Video Control

NBC

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Yvonne De Mare, Directed by — CBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Series Finale

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by — NBC

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

The Muppet Show — Disney+

David Lightbody, Executive Producer

Leigh Slaughter, Executive Producer

Michael Steinbach, Executive Producer

Seth Rogen, Executive Producer

Evan Goldberg, Executive Producer

James Weaver, Executive Producer

Alex McAtee, Executive Producer

Matt Vogel, Executive Producer

Eric Jacobson, Executive Producer

Albertina Rizzo, Executive Producer

Alex Timbers, Executive Producer

Sabrina Carpenter, Executive Producer/Performer

Ryan Janata, Co-Executive Producer

Dani Iglesias, Producer

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny — NBC

Shawn Carter, Executive Producer

Desiree Perez, Executive Producer

Jesse Collins, Executive Producer

Noah Assad, Executive Producer

Dave Meyers, Co-Executive Producer

Jody Kolozsvari, Supervising Producer

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio 'Bad Bunny', Producer/Performer

Jana Fleishman, Producer

Darren Pfeffer, Producer

Chelsea Gonnering, Line Producer

John Kilgore, Line Producer

Programs with Multiple Awards

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny — 7

The Traitors — 6

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — 5

The Muppet Show — 4

Love On The Spectrum — 3

My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay — 2

Ocean With David Attenborough — 2

Individuals with Multiple Awards

Stephen T. Colbert — 2 — Executive Producer, Writer

Mariska Hargitay — 2 — Director, Producer

Cian O'Clery — 2 — Casting by, Executive Producer

Albertina Rizzo — 2 — Executive Producer, Writer

Helmed by executive producer Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions, the 78th Emmy Awards night one featured presenters from television's most popular shows, including Nyesha Arrington (Top Chef), Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio (The Challenge), Kim Estes (Big Law), Sean Evans (Hot Ones: Extra Heat), R'Bonney Gabriel (Project Runway), Chelsea Green (WWE Unscripted), Colin Hanks (Silo; Lucky Strike), Julianne Hough (Dancing with the Stars), Brianna La Paglia (Plan Bri Uncut), Ariana Madix (Love Island), Heather McMahan (Bone, Marry, Bury), Julie Chen Moonves (Big Brother), Kareem Rahma (SubwayTakes), Stassi Schroeder (House of Stassi), Wanda Sykes (Survival of the Thickest), Chris 'CT' Tamburello (Hunting Games), Jet Tila (Chef Grudge Match), Whitney Way Thore (My Big Fat Fabulous Life), Jaleel White (Flip Side) and West Wilson (Summer House).

Nights one and two will be edited into a single broadcast: the 78th Emmy Awards (Creative Arts), airing Saturday, Sept. 12, on FXX at 8 p.m. ET/PT, available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The 78th Emmy Awards will be held over three nights, Sept. 5, 6 and 14. The Sept. 14 ceremony, hosted by Emmy-winner Mariska Hargitay, will be broadcast live on NBC from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will stream live and on demand on Peacock.

About the Television Academy

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape; cultivate a diverse, inclusive and accessible professional community; and advocate for the television industry while capturing the spirit of a new generation of content creators and industry professionals. Through innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster and empower storytellers. The Academy also celebrates those who excel in the industry recognizing their achievements through awards and accolades, including the renowned Emmy Award. Membership in the Academy is open to working professionals in the television industry. For more information, visit TelevisionAcademy.com.

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