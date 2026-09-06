78th Emmy Awards Night One Winners Announced at Peacock Theater
Presenters included Julianne Hough, Wanda Sykes and Julie Chen Moonves as night one focused on craft categories like casting and editing.
The Television Academy honored outstanding artistic and technical achievement in television during night one of the 78th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony, which kicked off the 78th Emmys, recognized many talented artists and craftspeople in variety, reality and nonfiction series in such categories as cinematography, costumes, casting, editing and hosting.
Night One Winners
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Jimmy Kimmel, Host — ABC
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Outstanding Game Show
Jeopardy! — ABC/Syndicated
Michael Davies, Executive Producer
Sarah Whitcomb Foss, Co-Executive Producer
Bari Jean Dorman, Co-Executive Producer
Laura Mueller, Line Producer
Billy Wisse, Head Writer
Michele Loud, Head Writer
Marcus Brown, Writer
John Duarte, Writer
Mark Gaberman, Writer
Debbie Griffin, Writer
Robert McClenaghan, Writer
Amy Ozols, Writer
Jim Rhine, Writer
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Stuart Frossell, Production Designer
Luke Fuller, Art Director
Georgia Picton, Art Director
Alex Robertson, Art Director
Rosie Westwood, Art Director
Celina Hodge, Set Decorator
Peacock
The Traitors — The Black Banquet
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Denise Pizzini, Production Designer
Chet Maxwell, Art Director
Robert Aguirre, Art Director
Bethany Barton, Set Decorator
Disney+
The Muppet Show
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary/Nonfiction or Reality Program (Original Dramatic Score)
Tyler Strickland, Composer — Prime Video
John Candy: I Like Me
Outstanding Music Direction
Miguel Gandelman, Music Director — NBC
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Charm La'Donna, Choreographer
Karina Ortiz, Choreographer
NBC
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny — Casita Medley / EoO / Nuevayol
Outstanding Emerging Media Program
Uncanny Alley: A New Day — VRChat
Ferryman Collective
Virtual Worlds Company
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Cian O'Clery, Casting by
Sean Bowman, Casting by
Ashley Morgan, Casting by
Emily Frisbie, Casting by
Netflix
Love On The Spectrum
Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming
(Juried Award: All entrants are screened by a jury of appropriate peer group members and one, more than one, or no award entry is awarded an Emmy.)
Crafting Crimes — Meta Quest
Targo
Meta Quest
Victor Agulhon, Producer
Chloé Rochereuil, Director
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
Doug Anderson, Director of Photography
Toby Strong, Cinematography by
National Geographic
Ocean With David Attenborough
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Siggi Rosen-Rawlings, Director of Photography
Matt Wright, Director of Photography
Will Antill, Camera
Jack Booth, Camera
Alex Bruno, Camera
Ollie Green, Camera
Quin Jessop, Camera
Guy Linton, Camera
Scott McKee, Camera
Joshua Montague, Camera
Hazel Palmer, Camera
Steve Peters, Camera
Paul Rudge, Camera
James Spencer, Camera
Matt Thomson, Camera
Alex Took, Camera
Melvin Wright, Camera
Peacock
The Traitors — Series Body Of Work
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Inside The Pitt — HBO Max
Jeremy Scripter, Executive Producer
Jim Weiner, Executive Producer
George Carty, Executive Producer
Candice Song, Executive Producer
Chris Harnick, Executive Producer
Aliya Carter, Line Producer
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Colbert Before Air — YouTube
Stephen T. Colbert, Executive Producer
Alisha Zafar, Produced by
Willa Yeh, Produced by
Maite Elias-Nava, Produced by
Ashley Ioveno, Produced by
Claire Tadokoro, Produced by
Outstanding Commercial
I'm Not Remarkable - Apple
Apple, Ad agency
Somesuch, Production company
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Suzette Boozer, Department Head Hairstylist
Henry Sanchez, Hairstylist
MTV
RuPaul's Drag Race — Rate-A-Queen Talent Show, Part 2
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist
Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist
Young Bek, Makeup Artist
Joanna Pisani, Makeup Artist
Madison Bermudez, Makeup Artist
Waltaya Culmer, Makeup Artist
NBC
Saturday Night Live — Host: Bad Bunny
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
(Juried Award: All entrants are screened by a jury of appropriate peer group members and one, more than one, or no award entry is awarded an Emmy.)
Grainne O'Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
Luke D'Alessandro, Costume Designer
Steven Lee, Costume Designer
Arleen Flores, Assistant Costume Designer
Alice Garland, Assistant Costume Designer
Maro Isakulyan, Head of Workroom
Fox
The Masked Singer — Premiere Part 1
*******
Sam Spector, Wardrobe Designer
Rikki Finlay, Stylist
Catherine Moran, Costume Supervisor
The Traitors — The Black Banquet
Peacock
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Albertina Rizzo, Written by
Gabe Liedman, Written by
Nedaa Sweiss, Written by
Kelly Younger, Written by
Andrew Williams, Written by
Disney+
The Muppet Show
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Ariel Dumas, Head Writer
Jay Katsir, Head Writer
Delmonte Bent, Written by
Michael Brumm, Written by
Aaron Cohen, Written by
Stephen T. Colbert, Written by
Paul Dinello, Written by
Gabe Gronli, Written by
Barry Julien, Written by
Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by
Eliana Kwartler, Written by
Matt Lappin, Written by
Caroline Lazar, Written by
Pratima Mani, Written by
Felipe Torres Medina, Written by
Opus Moreschi, Written by
Carley Moseley, Written by
Aaron Nemo, Cold Open Writer
Asher Perlman, Written by
Tom Purcell, Written by
Kate Sidley, Written by
Brian Stack, Written by
John Thibodeaux, Written by
Steve Waltien, Written by
CBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Jennifer Flanz, Writer
Ian Berger, Writer
Zhubin Parang, Writer
Devin Delliquanti, Writer
Scott Sherman, Writer
Jordan Klepper, Writer
The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Give The Man A Prize
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
(Area Award: Possibility of one, more than one or no award.)
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
Pablo Munguia, ProTools Mixer
Alex Guessard, FOH Mixer
Dave Natale, FOH Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer
NBC
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program
Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer — FX/Hulu
Welcome To Wrexham — Do A Wrexham
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program
Bob Chefalas, Re-Recording Mixer
Mark Mandler, Production Mixer
David Mitlyng, Production Mixer
Michael Stewart, Production Mixer
Bradshaw Leigh, Music Mixer
Brian Ruggles, Music Mixer
Jay Vicari, Music Mixer
HBO Max
Billy Joel: And So It Goes
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program
George Fry, Sound Editor
Roy Noy, Sound Editor
Jonathon Cawte, Foley Artist
Chris Domaille, Foley Artist
National Geographic
Ocean With David Attenborough
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
Kelly Lyon, ACE, Editor — Disney+
The Muppet Show
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment)
Andrew Matheson, Editor
Amanda Sprecher, Editor
CBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — The Late Show closes out its storied run at the Ed Sullivan Theater with help from Paul McCartney and Elvis Costello
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
Charles Divak, ACE, Supervising Editor
Evan Wise, ACE, Supervising Editor
Jack Gravina, Lead Editor
Benji Kast, ACE, Editor
Adam Goldstein, Editor
Jonathan Miller, Editor
Jeremy Siefer, Editor
Netflix
Sean Combs: The Reckoning — Blink Again
Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic — YouTube
The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Marcus Kjellberg, Editor
Leanne Cole, Editor
Kim Lloyd, Editor
John Rosser, Editor
Netflix
Love On The Spectrum — Episode 4
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
David Moon, Editor
Patrick Owen, Editor
Matt Pratt, Editor
James Seddon-Brown, Editor
Peacock
The Traitors — The Death Conga
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay — HBO Max
Mariska Hargitay, Produced by
Trish Adlesic, Produced by
Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer
Lisa Heller, Executive Producer
Lauran Bromley, Executive Producer
Anna Klein, Senior Producer
Steven Bennett, Line Producer
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Mr. Scorsese — Apple TV
Damon Cardasis, Executive Producer
Cindy Tolan, Executive Producer
Rebecca Miller, Executive Producer
Rick Yorn, Executive Producer
Christopher Donnelly, Executive Producer
Julie Yorn, Executive Producer
Robert Fernandez, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick Walmsley, Co-Executive Producer
Ron Burkle, Producer
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Tucci In Italy — National Geographic
Francesco Ficarra, Producer
Stanley Tucci, Executive Producer/Host
Lottie Birmingham, Executive Producer
Amanda Lyon, Executive Producer
Ben Jessop, Co-Executive Producer
Simon Raikes, Executive Producer
Alana Moreno, Senior Producer
Yari Lorenzo, Senior Producer
Stephanie Stoltzfus, Line Producer
Mandy Weller, Line Producer
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Mariska Hargitay, Directed by — HBO Max
My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Ben Archard, Directed by — Peacock
The Traitors — Let The Cards Fall As They Will
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
(Juried Award: All entrants are screened by a jury of appropriate peer group members and one, more than one, or no award entry is awarded an Emmy.)
The Librarians — PBS
Kim A. Snyder, Produced by
Janique L. Robillard, Produced by
Maria Cuomo Cole, Produced by
Jana Edelbaum, Produced by
Lois Vossen, Executive Producer
Outstanding Narrator
Octavia Spencer, Narrator — Investigation Discovery
Lost Women Of Alaska — The Missing
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
Alan Cumming, Host — Peacock
The Traitors
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Love On The Spectrum — Netflix
Cian O'Clery, Executive Producer
Karina Holden, Executive Producer
Kelly Martin, Supervising Producer
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow — PBS
Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer
Sam Farrell, Senior Producer
Sarah K. Elliott, Producer
Jill Giles, Line Producer
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Special
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer
Ben Green, Lighting Director
Harry Forster, Lighting Director
Mark Humphrey, Moving Light Programmer
Eric Marchwinski, Moving Light Programmer
Alen Sisul, Gaffer
Lee Spencer, Gaffer
Jason Rudolph, Media Server Programmer
NBC
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Series
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Michael Scricca, Lighting Director
Hillary Knox, Moving Light Programmer
Constantine S. Leonardos, Moving Light Programmer
Tom Carroll, Video Control
CBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Guests: Bruce Springsteen, Special Surprise Guests
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Karen Obel Cape, Technical Director
Brian Cimino, Camera
Joe Debonis, Camera
John Harrison, Camera
Wade Latz, Camera
Dante Pagano, Camera
John Hannel, Camera
CBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Series Finale
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special
(Area Award: Possibility of one or more than one award.)
Rod Wardell, Technical Director
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Dylan Sanford, Director of Photography
Rob Balton, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Keith Dicker, Camera
Sean Flannery, Camera
Jeremy Freeman, Camera
Kevin French, Camera
Helena Jackson, Camera
Martin Kitchen, Camera
Bettina Levesque, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Matt Roe, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Keyan Safyari, Camera
Monte Seaborn, Camera
Matt Trujillo, Camera
Brad Zerbst, Camera
Scott Acosta, Camera
Santiago Benet, Camera
Gilberto Cruz, Camera
Robert Smith, Camera
Cody Taylor, Camera
Kevin Denning, Camera
Andrew Moore, Camera
Rick Compeau, Camera
Su-Jeng Sang, Camera
Chris Hill, Video Control
Matt Conrad, Video Control
Adam Lighterman, Video Control
NBC
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Yvonne De Mare, Directed by — CBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Series Finale
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Hamish Hamilton, Directed by — NBC
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
The Muppet Show — Disney+
David Lightbody, Executive Producer
Leigh Slaughter, Executive Producer
Michael Steinbach, Executive Producer
Seth Rogen, Executive Producer
Evan Goldberg, Executive Producer
James Weaver, Executive Producer
Alex McAtee, Executive Producer
Matt Vogel, Executive Producer
Eric Jacobson, Executive Producer
Albertina Rizzo, Executive Producer
Alex Timbers, Executive Producer
Sabrina Carpenter, Executive Producer/Performer
Ryan Janata, Co-Executive Producer
Dani Iglesias, Producer
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny — NBC
Shawn Carter, Executive Producer
Desiree Perez, Executive Producer
Jesse Collins, Executive Producer
Noah Assad, Executive Producer
Dave Meyers, Co-Executive Producer
Jody Kolozsvari, Supervising Producer
Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio 'Bad Bunny', Producer/Performer
Jana Fleishman, Producer
Darren Pfeffer, Producer
Chelsea Gonnering, Line Producer
John Kilgore, Line Producer
Programs with Multiple Awards
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny — 7
The Traitors — 6
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — 5
The Muppet Show — 4
Love On The Spectrum — 3
My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay — 2
Ocean With David Attenborough — 2
Individuals with Multiple Awards
Stephen T. Colbert — 2 — Executive Producer, Writer
Mariska Hargitay — 2 — Director, Producer
Cian O'Clery — 2 — Casting by, Executive Producer
Albertina Rizzo — 2 — Executive Producer, Writer
Helmed by executive producer Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions, the 78th Emmy Awards night one featured presenters from television's most popular shows, including Nyesha Arrington (Top Chef), Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio (The Challenge), Kim Estes (Big Law), Sean Evans (Hot Ones: Extra Heat), R'Bonney Gabriel (Project Runway), Chelsea Green (WWE Unscripted), Colin Hanks (Silo; Lucky Strike), Julianne Hough (Dancing with the Stars), Brianna La Paglia (Plan Bri Uncut), Ariana Madix (Love Island), Heather McMahan (Bone, Marry, Bury), Julie Chen Moonves (Big Brother), Kareem Rahma (SubwayTakes), Stassi Schroeder (House of Stassi), Wanda Sykes (Survival of the Thickest), Chris 'CT' Tamburello (Hunting Games), Jet Tila (Chef Grudge Match), Whitney Way Thore (My Big Fat Fabulous Life), Jaleel White (Flip Side) and West Wilson (Summer House).
Nights one and two will be edited into a single broadcast: the 78th Emmy Awards (Creative Arts), airing Saturday, Sept. 12, on FXX at 8 p.m. ET/PT, available to stream on Hulu the next day.
The 78th Emmy Awards will be held over three nights, Sept. 5, 6 and 14. The Sept. 14 ceremony, hosted by Emmy-winner Mariska Hargitay, will be broadcast live on NBC from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will stream live and on demand on Peacock.
About the Television Academy
The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape; cultivate a diverse, inclusive and accessible professional community; and advocate for the television industry while capturing the spirit of a new generation of content creators and industry professionals. Through innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster and empower storytellers. The Academy also celebrates those who excel in the industry recognizing their achievements through awards and accolades, including the renowned Emmy Award. Membership in the Academy is open to working professionals in the television industry. For more information, visit TelevisionAcademy.com.