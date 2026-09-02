Betty Gilpin, Jeff Hiller, Noah Wyle to Present at 78th Emmy Awards

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The Television Academy announced presenters for night two of the 78th Emmy Awards, set for Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE, helmed by executive producer Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions.

This year's presenters are a diverse blend of beloved television stars and up-and-coming talents representing Emmy-nominated shows and popular television series across various viewing platforms and genres.

Presenters for Sunday, Sept. 6, include: Emily Bader (People We Meet on Vacation), Eric Bauza (Coyote vs. Acme), K Callan (Widow's Bay), Taylor Dearden (The Pitt), Daveed Diggs (The Boys), William Fichtner (Lucky), Betty Gilpin (Widow's Bay), David Alan Grier (St. Denis Medical), Jamie Hector (Cape Fear), Jeff Hiller (Pluribus; Somebody Somewhere), Mikaela Hoover (Beef), Michael Mando (Spider-Man: Brand New Day), Lukita Maxwell (Shrinking), Christopher McDonald (Hacks), Ted McGinley (Shrinking), Wendi McLendon-Covey (St. Denis Medical), June Diane Raphael (Elle), Kingston Rumi Southwick (Widow's Bay), Paul Scheer (Big Mouth), Samba Schutte (Pluribus), Ezra Sosa (Dancing with the Stars), Julia Stiles (Chosen Family), Katy Sullivan (Hacks), Karolina Wydra (Pluribus) and Noah Wyle (The Pitt).

The 78th Emmy Awards will be held over three nights, Sept. 5, 6 and 14. The Sept. 14 ceremony, hosted by Emmy-winner Mariska Hargitay, will be broadcast live on NBC from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will stream live and on demand on Peacock. Nights one and two will be edited into a single broadcast, the 78th Emmy Awards (Creative Arts), airing Saturday, Sept. 12, on FXX at 8 p.m. ET/PT, available to stream on Hulu the next day.

*Presenters subject to change.

About the Television Academy

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape; cultivate a diverse, inclusive and accessible professional community; and advocate for the television industry while capturing the spirit of a new generation of content creators and industry professionals. Through innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster and empower storytellers. The Academy also celebrates those who excel in the industry recognizing their achievements through awards and accolades, including the renowned Emmy Award. Membership in the Academy is open to working professionals in the television industry. For more information, visit TelevisionAcademy.com.

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