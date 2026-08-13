Mariska Hargitay Teases Jalen Brunson Cameo on SVU, Talks Hosting the Emmys

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Mariska Hargitay sat down with TODAY to discuss preparing to host the Primetime Emmy Awards, while also hinting that Knicks star Jalen Brunson could turn up in the new season of Law & Order: SVU. Asked about taking on the Emmys hosting gig, Hargitay said, "I am somebody to take new challenges."

Hargitay recently completed a run in the solo play EVERY BRILLIANT THING at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway. During that run, she became a fixture at Madison Square Garden, often heading straight from her Broadway bow to catch Knicks games courtside.

The bond between Hargitay and Brunson carried over into her stage work. She worked a Knicks jersey into the show itself, and Brunson attended a performance of EVERY BRILLIANT THING to see her live after the team's championship run. Her nod to a possible SVU cameo for the Knicks captain builds on that real-life connection between the actress and the ballplayer.

Hargitay's Broadway stint drew attention beyond the theater community as her superfan status collided with her stage schedule, a dynamic detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report on Brunson's visit to see her in the show.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...