Gracie Abrams Discusses Making DAUGHTER FROM HELL, Performs 'Minibar'

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Gracie Abrams sat down on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss the making of her album Daughter from Hell before delivering a live performance of her song "Minibar." The appearance gave Abrams a platform to walk through the process behind the record ahead of the studio performance that closed out her segment.

During the conversation, Abrams also spoke about her upcoming tour, giving Fallon and the audience a sense of what fans can expect as she takes the new material on the road. The discussion centered on the songwriting choices that shaped the album, offering a direct look at how Daughter from Hell came together.

According to the show, Abrams revealed exclusives about new music during the commercial break, adding an extra layer of insight beyond what aired in the main segment. That detail suggests the appearance included material not fully captured in the broadcast portion of the interview.

The episode capped with Abrams performing "Minibar" for the studio audience, giving viewers a live rendition of the track tied directly to the album she discussed earlier in the segment.

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