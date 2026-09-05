TED LASSO Stars Break Down Season Four's Return to Richmond in New Featurette

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Apple TV posted a behind-the-scenes featurette for TED LASSO Season 4, offering a glimpse into the making of the show's next chapter as Ted returns to Richmond for what the streamer describes as his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. The clip centers on cast members discussing the season's new direction and what it means for the Richmond team as a whole.

Season four brings back fan favorites including Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, all reprising roles that have defined the series since it began. Jason Sudeikis continues to star as Ted Lasso, the American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team despite having no experience, while also serving as an executive producer on the show.

The new season also introduces additional cast members Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely, expanding the world of AFC Richmond as the story shifts toward the women's team. According to Apple TV, the season follows Ted and the team as they learn to take chances they never expected, described as learning to 'leap before they look.'

Behind the scenes, TED LASSO Season 4 adds Emmy Award winner Jack Burditt as an executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV. Bill Lawrence continues to executive produce through his Doozer Productions, with Goldstein also serving as a writer and executive producer for the season alongside the show's returning creative team.

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