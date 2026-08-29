SILO Season 3 Episode 9 Ending Scene Shows Helen's Silo 18 Tour and Thurman's Speech

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Apple TV posted the ending scene from SILO Season 3, Episode 9, carrying a spoiler warning for viewers who have not caught up on the sci-fi drama's latest chapter. The scene follows Helen as she tours Silo 18 while Daniel listens in on Senator Thurman rehearsing a speech, with the streamer noting that the big day is almost over.

SILO stars and is executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, with the series created by Emmy Award winner Graham Yost. The show also features Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash and Alexandria Riley. The series follows Ferguson's character Juliette as she uncovers the truth behind the underground society introduced in Season 1 before venturing beyond its walls in later seasons.

Season 3 of SILO is now streaming on Apple TV, continuing the story of the underground silos and the forces controlling them.

Apple TV previously shared a compilation of scenes from SILO Season 3 Episode 8, titled 'Gray Goo,' which centered on the Founders preparing for what they believed was the end of the world while Daniel and Helen remained skeptical of their plans.

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