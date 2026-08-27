TYLER PERRY'S BEAUTY IN BLACK Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix

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All episodes of Season 3 of Tyler Perry'S BEAUTY IN BLACK are now streaming on Netflix.

Kimmie finally has a seat at the Bellarie table, but when a deadly family feud erupts, she's forced into an uneasy alliance with Mallory. Together, they navigate a ruthless world of blackmail, revenge, and buried secrets as the family wages war against one of its own, threatening to bring the entire empire crashing down.

The series is executive produced, created, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. As previously reported, Netflix has already renewed the series for a fourth season ahead of this Season 3 premiere, with Perry confirming the Bellarie family's story has more ground to cover. Season 1 spent seven weeks in Netflix's Global Top 10 and reached number one in 28 countries, while Season 2 spent six weeks in the Global Top 10 and reached number one in 17 countries.

Credits

Executive Produced, Created, Written, & Directed By: Tyler Perry

Producers: Angi Bones and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios

Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Bryan Tanaka, Charles Malik Whitfield and Debbi Morgan

Additional Cast: Bailey Tippen, Rodrigo Aburto, Randall J. Bacon, George Middlebrook, Greg Clarkson, Jasmine Burke, Aria Celeste Castillo, Gianmarco Duin, Philemon Chambers, Philip Boyd, Ty Anthony, Deeric Williams, Herb Magwood, Tre McBride, Kevin Savage, Jazmine Robinson, Kaja Brielle, Shay Mack, Steven Rho, Aaron Serotsky, Mikeal L Dwayne Griggs, Sara Spadacene, D'kia Anderson, Antoine Williams, Ty Courtad, Raven Chambers, Michael Butler, Jillmarie Lawrence, Jim Braswell

Music By: Wow Jones & Jimijame$

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