Colin Hanks, Julianne Hough, Wanda Sykes to Present at 78th Emmy Awards

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The Television Academy announced presenters for night one of the 78th Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE, helmed by executive producer Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions.

This year's presenters are a diverse blend of beloved television stars and up-and-coming talents representing Emmy-nominated shows and popular television series across various viewing platforms and genres.

Presenters for Saturday, Sept. 5, include:

Nyesha Arrington (Top Chef), Brittany Broski (Royal Court), Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio (The Challenge), Sean Evans (Hot Ones), R'Bonney Gabriel (Project Runway), Bill Glass (Queenpins), Colin Hanks (Silo; Lucky Strike), Julianne Hough (Dancing with the Stars), Brianna LaPaglia (Plan Bri Uncut), Ariana Madix (Love Island USA), Heather McMahan (Absolutely Not), Julie Chen Moonves (Big Brother), Kareem Rahma (SubwayTakes), Lisa Rinna (The Traitors), Stassi Schroeder (House of Stassi), Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws), Chris 'CT' Tamburello (Hunting Games), Jet Tila (Chef Grudge Match), Whitney Way Thore (My Big Fat Fabulous Life) and West Wilson (Summer House).

The 78th Emmy Awards will be held over three nights, Sept. 5, 6 and 14. The Sept. 14 ceremony, hosted by Emmy-winner Mariska Hargitay, will be broadcast live on NBC from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will stream live and on demand on Peacock. Nights one and two will be edited into a single broadcast: the 78th Emmy Awards (Creative Arts), airing Saturday, Sept. 12, on FXX at 8 p.m. ET/PT, available to stream on Hulu the next day.

*Presenters subject to change.

About the Television Academy

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape; cultivate a diverse, inclusive and accessible professional community; and advocate for the television industry while capturing the spirit of a new generation of content creators and industry professionals. Through innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster and empower storytellers. The Academy also celebrates those who excel in the industry recognizing their achievements through awards and accolades, including the renowned Emmy Award. Membership in the Academy is open to working professionals in the television industry. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.

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