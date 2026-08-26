Broadway Veteran Jaye P. Morgan Passes Away at 94

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Jaye P. Morgan, the singer/actress who adopted the name of the famous banker after serving as class treasurer of her High School and quickly thereafter achieved great fame and success on television, recordings and in the theatre, died on August 24, 2026, of natural causes at age 94. She had been living with her nephew and niece, Duke Morgan Spencer and Peggy Sue Spencer, in Longview, Washington, having previously lived for many years in the San Fernando Valley in California.

Born Mary Margaret Morgan on December 3, 1931 in Mancos, Colorado, she was one of seven children of John Theophilus Morgan and Josephine Corrine Owens Morgan. Her singing career started at the age of three as part of her family’s vaudeville act, known as “The Morgan Family,” which act consisted of her father, five brothers and one sister. By 1935, the Morgan Family made their way to California and settled in Los Angeles, where Morgan performed on radio and regularly at the Million Dollar Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, even making an appearance in the 1935 Warner Brothers film, Stars Over Broadway.

By 15, she was singing as a solo act and worked regularly with western swing artist Hank Penny and his group, which lead to her being discovered in 1950 by bandleader Frank DeVol, with whom she played the big hotels and ballrooms throughout Southern California and frequently appeared on radio. Her first significant recordings were with DeVol on Derby Records and included “Just A Gigolo” and “Life Is Just A Bowl of Cherries, both big hits for her. In 1954, she landed a regular spot on The Robert Q. Lewis Show, a CBS daytime variety show and later that same year became the featured singer on the ABC game show, Stop The Music.”

She signed with RCA in 1954 and recorded “That’s All I Want From You,” “Danger, Heartbreak Ahead” and “The Longest Walk,” three of the biggest hits of her career and “Chee Chee-oo Chee” and “Two Lost Souls” (duets with Perry Como). She was voted by both Down Beat and Cash Box Magazines as Best Female Vocalist of 1954.

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Morgan enjoyed at least two highly successful and distinct careers as an entertainer, with those recordings and appearances being but her first career success. Then came television, where she had her own show, The Jaye P. Morgan Show, in 1956, featuring “Jaye P. Morgan and the Morgan Brothers” and appeared frequently on The Jackie Gleason Show, Pat Boone Chevy Showroom, The Dick Clark Show, The Ed Sullivan Show and The Ford Show Starring Tennessee Ernie Ford. She was proudest of her appearance on The 1958 Timex All Star Jazz Show with Louis Armstrong, Gene Krupa and Lionel Hampton.

Many guest appearances followed, including a memorable one on The Odd Couple in 1973, where she played herself and sang a song written by Tony Randall’s character, “Happy and Peppy and Bursting With Love” and then starred in an episode of The Muppet Show. A frequent guest on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and Dinah, she continued recording with contemporary producers, including David Foster and doing guest shots and then, most famously, she appeared as a regular panelist on THE GONG SHOW.

That lead to numerous appearances on game shows and television specials which she hosted, all the while starring in many stage productions, including Sugar Babies, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Annie Get Your Gun, Guys & Dolls, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, The Pajama Game, Miss Margarida’s Way and Nunsense. She also appeared in acting roles on television, including co-starring on General Electric Theatre with Ronald Reagan. Film credits include The All-American Boy with Jon Voight, The Gong Show Movie, Night Patrol and in 2002, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, directed by George Clooney. She continued to appear in nightclubs and concert venues, including a memorable pairing with comedienne Beverly Cardella, professionally known as “Pudgy.”

Morgan married three times, most significantly to prominent musician, Artie Kane, with whom she adopted her late son, Paul Kane. In addition to Duke and Peggy Sue Spencer, Morgan is survived by the children and grandchildren of her siblings, many of whom were with her when she passed. There will be no memorial service so her family may honor her wishes and remember her privately.

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