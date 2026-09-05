MAYDAY: Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh Film Release Trailer on Old VHS Tape

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Apple TV unveiled the official blockbuster release trailer for MAYDAY, the action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh, playing up its home-video gimmick by presenting the footage as if recorded over an old VHS tape labeled 'Kenneth's Cherished Childhood Memories.'

MAYDAY follows Reynolds as Lieutenant Troy 'Assassin' Kelly, a hotshot U.S. Navy pilot whose top-secret mission into Russian territory during the height of the Cold War collapses, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. Branagh co-stars as Nikolai Ustinov, a gruff ex-KGB agent with an unexpected fondness for American culture who discovers Troy after the operation implodes. The film also features Marcin Doroncinski, Maria Bakalova and David Morse.

Described by Apple TV as a genre-bending buddy comedy and thriller, MAYDAY traces how a life-or-death encounter between the two men gradually shifts into an unlikely alliance, with Troy's rescue hinging on a bond neither character expected to form.

Apple TV previously shared the opening scene of the film, giving an early look at the collision course between Reynolds' and Branagh's characters before the full story unfolds. Read more about that opening scene here.

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