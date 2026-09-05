GHOSTS Clip Compiles Woodstone Manor's Most Chaotic Comedic Moments

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Paramount+ has shared a new compilation clip from GHOSTS spotlighting some of the sitcom's funniest moments, built around the chaos that unfolds when centuries-old grudges among the dead spill into petty, present-day squabbles. The footage centers on Samantha, played by Rose McIver, and Jay, played by Utkarsh Ambudkar, as they try to manage a household perpetually disrupted by the ghosts who share their home at Woodstone Manor.

The clip leans into the show's core premise, in which the living couple can see and hear a group of spirits tied to the property, each carrying old resentments and unresolved history into everyday arguments. According to the video's description, there is 'never a dull moment' at Woodstone Manor, a line that sums up the tone of the compilation as it moves through several bickering exchanges among the ghostly ensemble.

The clip does not focus on a single storyline but instead strings together comedic beats that illustrate the friction between the show's many spectral characters, with Samantha and Jay repeatedly caught in the middle of disputes they did not start and cannot fully control. That dynamic, between the living hosts and their unruly haunted housemates, remains the engine driving the humor showcased in the footage.

GHOSTS continues to stream on Paramount+, with the platform periodically releasing clips like this one that highlight the ensemble's comedic chemistry across the series' run.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...