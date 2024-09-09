76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Night Two Winners List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Television Academy has announced the winners on Night Two of the 76th Creative Arts Emmy® Awards, which was held Sunday, September 8th at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE. An edited presentation of the ceremonies will air Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8:00 PM PDT on FXX.

Following its Saturday, Sept. 14, Creative Arts Emmys telecast on FXX, the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards will stream on Hulu Sunday, Sept. 15, through Wednesday, Oct. 9.

76th CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS - Night Two Winners

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Shōgun (FX)

Anjin

NÉSTOR CARBONELL as Rodrigues

Choreography for Scripted Programming

The Idol (HBO | Max)

Routines: Rehearsal / Music Video Shoot / Dollhouse

NINA MCNEELY, Choreographer

Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

NINA GOLD, Casting By

MARTIN WARE, Casting By

Casting for a Comedy Series

The Bear (FX)

JEANIE BACHARACH, CSA, Casting By

MAGGIE BACHARACH, Casting By

JENNIFER RUDNICKE, CSA, Location Casting

MICKIE PASKAL, CSA, Location Casting

AJ LINKS, CSA, Location Casting

Casting for a Drama Series

Shōgun (FX)

LAURA SCHIFF, CSA, Casting By

CARRIE AUDINO, CSA, Casting By

KEI KAWAMURA, CSA, Location Casting

MAUREEN WEBB, CSA, Location Casting

COLLEEN BOLTON, Location Casting

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Ahsoka (Disney+)

Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, And The Warlord

SHAWNA TRPCIC, Costume Designer

ELISSA ALCALA, Assistant Costume Designer

DEVON PATTERSON, Costume Supervisor

Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Pilot

LOU EYRICH, Costume Designer

LEAH KATZNELSON, Costume Designer

EMILY O’CONNOR, Assistant Costume Designer

LAURA MCCARTHY, Costume Supervisor

HANNA SHEA, Assistant Costume Designer

MIWA ISHII, Head Of Workroom

Period Costumes for a Series

Shōgun (FX)

Ladies Of The Willow World

CARLOS ROSARIO, Costume Designer

CAROLE GRIFFIN, Costume Supervisor

KRISTEN BOND, Assistant Costume Designer

KENICHI TANAKA, Assistant Costume Designer

PAULA PLACHY, Assistant Costume Designer

Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series

American Horror Story: Delicate (FX)

The Auteur

JACQUELINE DEMETERIO, Costume Designer

JESSICA ZAVALA, Assistant Costume Designer

JENNIFER SALIM, Assistant Costume Designer

JOSE BANTULA, Costume Supervisor

JILLIAN DAIDONE, Costume Supervisor

Contemporary Costumes for a Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Sleep, Dearie Sleep

AMY ROBERTS, Costume Designer

GILES GALE, Costume Supervisor

SIDONIE ROBERTS, Associate Costume Designer

Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Shōgun (FX)

The Abyss Of Life

REBECCA LEE, Makeup Designer

KRYSTAL DEVLIN, Key Makeup Artist

AMBER TRUDEAU, Key Makeup Artist

ANDREA ALCALA, 1st Makeup

LESLIE GRAHAM, 1st Makeup

KRISTA HANN, 1st Makeup

MIKE FIELDS, 1st Makeup

EMILY WALSH, 1st Makeup

Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Strict Scrutiny

CINDY WILLIAMS, Department Head Makeup Artist

LIZ VILLAMARIN, Key Makeup Artist

ANGELA LEVIN, Personal Makeup Artist

TRACEY LEVY, Personal Makeup Artist

KEIKO WEDDING, Makeup Artist

AMY SCHMIEDERER, Makeup Artist

Prosthetic Makeup

Shōgun (FX)

A Dream Of A Dream

TOBY LINDALA, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

BREE-ANNA LEHTO, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist

SUZIE KLIMACK, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Contemporary Hairstyling

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

The Kármán Line

NICOLE VENABLES, Department Head Hairstylist

JENNIFER PETROVICH, Key Hairstylist

JANINE THOMPSON, Personal Hairstylist

LONA VIGI, Personal Hairstylist

Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

Shōgun (FX)

A Stick Of Time

SANNA KAARINA SEPPANEN, Hair Designer

MARIAH CRAWLEY, Key Hairstylist

MADISON GILLESPIE, Key Hairstylist

NAKRY KEO, Key Hairstylist

JANIS BEKKERING, Key Hairstylist

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Apple TV+)

Infidelity

MICHAELA COEL as Bev

Stunt Performance

Shōgun (FX)

The Eightfold Fence

HIROO MINAMI, Stunt Performer

NOBUYUKI OBIKANE, Stunt Performer

MARTIN COCHINGCO, Stunt Performer

JOHNSON PHAN, Stunt Performer

Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming

The Gentlemen (Netflix)

MARK MOTTRAM, Stunt Coordinator

Stunt Coordinator for Drama Programming

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

STEPHEN POPE, Stunt Coordinator

Production Design For a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (1 Hour or More)

Shōgun (FX)

Anjin

HELEN JARVIS, Production Designer

CHRIS BEACH, Art Director

LISA LANCASTER, Set Decorator

JONATHAN LANCASTER, Set Decorator

Production Design For a Narrative Contemporary Program (1 Hour or More)

The Crown (Netflix)

Sleep, Dearie Sleep

MARTIN CHILDS, Production Designer

MARK RAGGETT, Art Director

ALISON HARVEY, Set Decorator

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Only Murders in the Building (FX)

Opening Night

PATRICK HOWE, Production Designer

CASEY SMITH, Art Director

RICH MURRAY, Set Decorator

Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

How I Met Your Father (Hulu)

Okay Fine, It’s A Hurricane

RUSSELL GRIFFIN, ACE, Editor

Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

The Bear (FX)

Fishes

JOANNA NAUGLE, ACE, Editor

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

The Bear (FX)

Fishes

JON BERNTHAL as Michael Berzatto

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

The Bear (FX)

Fishes

JAMIE LEE CURTIS as Donna Berzatto

Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Shōgun (FX)

A Dream Of A Dream

MARIA GONZALES, Editor

AIKA MIYAKE, Editor

Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Episode 4

PETER H. OLIVER, Editor

BENJAMIN GERSTEIN, Editor

Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Ripley (Netflix)

III Sommerso

JOHN BOWERS, Visual Effects Supervisor

JASON TSANG, Visual Effects Supervisor

JOSEPH SERVODIO, Visual Effects Producer

MARICEL PAGULAYAN, Visual Effects Producer

CHRISTOPHER WHITE, Visual Effects Supervisor

LIBBY HAZELL, Visual Effects Producer

FRANCOIS SUGNY, Visual Effects Sequence Supervisor

GAIA BUSSOLATI, Visual Effects Supervisor

PEPE VALENCIA, Visualization Supervisor

Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Shōgun (FX)

MICHAEL CLIETT, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor

MELODY MEAD, Production Associate Visual Effects Producer

JED GLASSFORD, Onset Visual Effects Supervisor

CAMERON WALDBAUER, Special Effects Coordinator

PHILIP ENGSTRÖM, Visual Effects Supervisor: ILP

CHELSEA MIRUS, Visual Effects Production Manager: ILP

ED BRUCE, Visual Effects Supervisor: SSVFX

NICHOLAS MURPHY, Visual Effects Producer: SSVFX

KYLE ROTTMAN, Visual Effects Supervisor: Refuge

Main Title Design

Shōgun (FX)

NADIA TZUO, Creative Director

XIAOLIN ZENG, Designer

ILYA TSELYUTIN, Designer

ALEX SILVER, Animator

LEE BUCKLEY, Animator

EVAN LARIMORE, Animator

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear (FX)

Forks

STEVE “MAJOR” GIAMMARIA, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

ANDREA BELLA, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

EVAN BENJAMIN, Dialogue Editor

JONATHAN FUHRER, Sound Effects Editor

ANNIE TAYLOR, MPSE, Foley Editor

JASON LINGLE, Music Editor

JEFF LINGLE, Music Editor

LESLIE BLOOME, MPSE, Foley Artist

SHAUN BRENNAN, Foley Artist

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (1 Hour)

Shōgun (FX)

Broken To The Fist

BRIAN J ARMSTRONG, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

BENJAMIN COOK, MPSE, Sound Designer

JAMES GALLIVAN, Sound Designer

JOHN CREED, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

AYAKO YAMAUCHI, MPSE, ADR Editor

MARK HAILSTONE, Sound Effects Editor

KEN CAIN, Foley Editor

MELISSA MUIK, Music Editor

MATT SALIB, Foley Artist

SANAA KELLEY, MPSE, Foley Artist

Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Ripley (Netflix)

III Sommerso

LARRY ZIPF, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/ Sound Designer

MICHAEL FEUSER, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

MICHAEL MCMENOMY, Dialogue Editor

LIDIA TAMPLENIZZA, Supervising ADR Editor

DAVID FORSHEE, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

BILL R. DEAN, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

WYATT SPRAGUE, Sound Effects Editor

ANGELO PALAZZO, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

MATT HAASCH, Supervising Foley Editor

IGOR NIKOLIC, Foley Editor

DAN FARKAS, MPSE, Music Editor

BEN SCHOR, Music Editor

JAY PECK, Foley Artist

SANDRA FOX, Foley Artist

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear (FX)

Forks

STEVE “MAJOR” GIAMMARIA, Re-Recording Mixer

SCOTT D. SMITH, CAS, Production Mixer

PATRICK CHRISTENSEN, ADR Mixer

RYAN COLLISON, Foley Mixer

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (1 Hour)

Shōgun (FX)

Broken To The Fist

STEVE PEDERSON, Re-Recording Mixer

GREG P. RUSSELL, Re-Recording Mixer

MICHAEL WILLIAMSON, CAS, Production Mixer

TAKASHI AKAKU, ADR Mixer

ARNO STEPHANIAN, Foley Mixer

Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

Part Five

MICHAEL MINKLER, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

DUNCAN MCRAE, Re-Recording Mixer

TIM FRASER, Production Mixer

THOR FIENBERG, Scoring Mixer

Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

The Eric Andre Show (Adult Swim)

ERIC ANDRÉ as Eric André

Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Only Murders in the Building (FX)

Sitzprobe

SIDDHARTHA KHOSLA, Composer

Original Main Title Theme Music

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

JEFF TOYNE, Composer

Original Music and Lyrics

Only Murders in the Building (FX)

Sitzprobe

BENJ PASEK, Music & Lyrics

JUSTIN PAUL, Music & Lyrics

MARC SHAIMAN, Music & Lyrics

SCOTT WITTMAN, Music & Lyrics

Music Supervision

Fallout (Prime Video)

The End

TRYGGE TOVEN, Music Supervisor

Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Book Of Calvin

CARLOS RAFAEL RIVERA, Composer

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

How I Met Your Father (Hulu)

Okay Fine, It’s A Hurricane

GARY BAUM, ASC, Director Of Photography

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The Bear (FX)

Forks

ANDREW WEHDE, Director Of Photography

Cinematography For a Series (1 Hour)

Shōgun (FX)

Crimson Sky

SAM MCCURDY, ASC, BSC, Director Of Photography

Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ripley (Netflix)

V Lucio

ROBERT ELSWIT, ASC, Director of Photography

Television Movie

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

ALEX BROWN, Executive Producer

ERIKA HAMPSON, Executive Producer

WILL FERRELL, Produced By

JESSICA ELBAUM, Produced By

MAGGIE HASKINS, Produced By

ITAY REISS, Produced By

JEN D’ANGELO, Produced By

AWKWAFINA, Produced By

SANDRA OH, Produced By

