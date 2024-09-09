76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Night Two Winners List

The awards were held over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE.
The Television Academy has announced the winners on Night Two of the 76th Creative Arts Emmy® Awards, which was held Sunday, September 8th at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE. An edited presentation of the ceremonies will air Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8:00 PM PDT on FXX.
Following its Saturday, Sept. 14, Creative Arts Emmys telecast on FXX, the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards will stream on Hulu Sunday, Sept. 15, through Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Shōgun (FX)
Anjin
NÉSTOR CARBONELL as Rodrigues
The Idol (HBO | Max)
Routines: Rehearsal / Music Video Shoot / Dollhouse
NINA MCNEELY, Choreographer
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
NINA GOLD, Casting By
MARTIN WARE, Casting By
The Bear (FX)
JEANIE BACHARACH, CSA, Casting By
MAGGIE BACHARACH, Casting By
JENNIFER RUDNICKE, CSA, Location Casting
MICKIE PASKAL, CSA, Location Casting
AJ LINKS, CSA, Location Casting
Shōgun (FX)
LAURA SCHIFF, CSA, Casting By
CARRIE AUDINO, CSA, Casting By
KEI KAWAMURA, CSA, Location Casting
MAUREEN WEBB, CSA, Location Casting
COLLEEN BOLTON, Location Casting
Ahsoka (Disney+)
Part Eight: The Jedi, The Witch, And The Warlord
SHAWNA TRPCIC, Costume Designer
ELISSA ALCALA, Assistant Costume Designer
DEVON PATTERSON, Costume Supervisor
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Pilot
LOU EYRICH, Costume Designer
LEAH KATZNELSON, Costume Designer
EMILY O’CONNOR, Assistant Costume Designer
LAURA MCCARTHY, Costume Supervisor
HANNA SHEA, Assistant Costume Designer
MIWA ISHII, Head Of Workroom
Shōgun (FX)
Ladies Of The Willow World
CARLOS ROSARIO, Costume Designer
CAROLE GRIFFIN, Costume Supervisor
KRISTEN BOND, Assistant Costume Designer
KENICHI TANAKA, Assistant Costume Designer
PAULA PLACHY, Assistant Costume Designer
American Horror Story: Delicate (FX)
The Auteur
JACQUELINE DEMETERIO, Costume Designer
JESSICA ZAVALA, Assistant Costume Designer
JENNIFER SALIM, Assistant Costume Designer
JOSE BANTULA, Costume Supervisor
JILLIAN DAIDONE, Costume Supervisor
The Crown (Netflix)
Sleep, Dearie Sleep
AMY ROBERTS, Costume Designer
GILES GALE, Costume Supervisor
SIDONIE ROBERTS, Associate Costume Designer
Shōgun (FX)
The Abyss Of Life
REBECCA LEE, Makeup Designer
KRYSTAL DEVLIN, Key Makeup Artist
AMBER TRUDEAU, Key Makeup Artist
ANDREA ALCALA, 1st Makeup
LESLIE GRAHAM, 1st Makeup
KRISTA HANN, 1st Makeup
MIKE FIELDS, 1st Makeup
EMILY WALSH, 1st Makeup
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Strict Scrutiny
CINDY WILLIAMS, Department Head Makeup Artist
LIZ VILLAMARIN, Key Makeup Artist
ANGELA LEVIN, Personal Makeup Artist
TRACEY LEVY, Personal Makeup Artist
KEIKO WEDDING, Makeup Artist
AMY SCHMIEDERER, Makeup Artist
Shōgun (FX)
A Dream Of A Dream
TOBY LINDALA, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
BREE-ANNA LEHTO, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist
SUZIE KLIMACK, Special Makeup Effects Artist
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
The Kármán Line
NICOLE VENABLES, Department Head Hairstylist
JENNIFER PETROVICH, Key Hairstylist
JANINE THOMPSON, Personal Hairstylist
LONA VIGI, Personal Hairstylist
Shōgun (FX)
A Stick Of Time
SANNA KAARINA SEPPANEN, Hair Designer
MARIAH CRAWLEY, Key Hairstylist
MADISON GILLESPIE, Key Hairstylist
NAKRY KEO, Key Hairstylist
JANIS BEKKERING, Key Hairstylist
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Apple TV+)
Infidelity
MICHAELA COEL as Bev
Shōgun (FX)
The Eightfold Fence
HIROO MINAMI, Stunt Performer
NOBUYUKI OBIKANE, Stunt Performer
MARTIN COCHINGCO, Stunt Performer
JOHNSON PHAN, Stunt Performer
The Gentlemen (Netflix)
MARK MOTTRAM, Stunt Coordinator
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
STEPHEN POPE, Stunt Coordinator
Shōgun (FX)
Anjin
HELEN JARVIS, Production Designer
CHRIS BEACH, Art Director
LISA LANCASTER, Set Decorator
JONATHAN LANCASTER, Set Decorator
The Crown (Netflix)
Sleep, Dearie Sleep
MARTIN CHILDS, Production Designer
MARK RAGGETT, Art Director
ALISON HARVEY, Set Decorator
Only Murders in the Building (FX)
Opening Night
PATRICK HOWE, Production Designer
CASEY SMITH, Art Director
RICH MURRAY, Set Decorator
How I Met Your Father (Hulu)
Okay Fine, It’s A Hurricane
RUSSELL GRIFFIN, ACE, Editor
The Bear (FX)
Fishes
JOANNA NAUGLE, ACE, Editor
The Bear (FX)
Fishes
JON BERNTHAL as Michael Berzatto
The Bear (FX)
Fishes
JAMIE LEE CURTIS as Donna Berzatto
Shōgun (FX)
A Dream Of A Dream
MARIA GONZALES, Editor
AIKA MIYAKE, Editor
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Episode 4
PETER H. OLIVER, Editor
BENJAMIN GERSTEIN, Editor
Ripley (Netflix)
III Sommerso
JOHN BOWERS, Visual Effects Supervisor
JASON TSANG, Visual Effects Supervisor
JOSEPH SERVODIO, Visual Effects Producer
MARICEL PAGULAYAN, Visual Effects Producer
CHRISTOPHER WHITE, Visual Effects Supervisor
LIBBY HAZELL, Visual Effects Producer
FRANCOIS SUGNY, Visual Effects Sequence Supervisor
GAIA BUSSOLATI, Visual Effects Supervisor
PEPE VALENCIA, Visualization Supervisor
Shōgun (FX)
MICHAEL CLIETT, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor
MELODY MEAD, Production Associate Visual Effects Producer
JED GLASSFORD, Onset Visual Effects Supervisor
CAMERON WALDBAUER, Special Effects Coordinator
PHILIP ENGSTRÖM, Visual Effects Supervisor: ILP
CHELSEA MIRUS, Visual Effects Production Manager: ILP
ED BRUCE, Visual Effects Supervisor: SSVFX
NICHOLAS MURPHY, Visual Effects Producer: SSVFX
KYLE ROTTMAN, Visual Effects Supervisor: Refuge
Shōgun (FX)
NADIA TZUO, Creative Director
XIAOLIN ZENG, Designer
ILYA TSELYUTIN, Designer
ALEX SILVER, Animator
LEE BUCKLEY, Animator
EVAN LARIMORE, Animator
The Bear (FX)
Forks
STEVE “MAJOR” GIAMMARIA, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
ANDREA BELLA, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
EVAN BENJAMIN, Dialogue Editor
JONATHAN FUHRER, Sound Effects Editor
ANNIE TAYLOR, MPSE, Foley Editor
JASON LINGLE, Music Editor
JEFF LINGLE, Music Editor
LESLIE BLOOME, MPSE, Foley Artist
SHAUN BRENNAN, Foley Artist
Shōgun (FX)
Broken To The Fist
BRIAN J ARMSTRONG, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
BENJAMIN COOK, MPSE, Sound Designer
JAMES GALLIVAN, Sound Designer
JOHN CREED, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
AYAKO YAMAUCHI, MPSE, ADR Editor
MARK HAILSTONE, Sound Effects Editor
KEN CAIN, Foley Editor
MELISSA MUIK, Music Editor
MATT SALIB, Foley Artist
SANAA KELLEY, MPSE, Foley Artist
Ripley (Netflix)
III Sommerso
LARRY ZIPF, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/ Sound Designer
MICHAEL FEUSER, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
MICHAEL MCMENOMY, Dialogue Editor
LIDIA TAMPLENIZZA, Supervising ADR Editor
DAVID FORSHEE, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
BILL R. DEAN, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
WYATT SPRAGUE, Sound Effects Editor
ANGELO PALAZZO, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
MATT HAASCH, Supervising Foley Editor
IGOR NIKOLIC, Foley Editor
DAN FARKAS, MPSE, Music Editor
BEN SCHOR, Music Editor
JAY PECK, Foley Artist
SANDRA FOX, Foley Artist
The Bear (FX)
Forks
STEVE “MAJOR” GIAMMARIA, Re-Recording Mixer
SCOTT D. SMITH, CAS, Production Mixer
PATRICK CHRISTENSEN, ADR Mixer
RYAN COLLISON, Foley Mixer
Shōgun (FX)
Broken To The Fist
STEVE PEDERSON, Re-Recording Mixer
GREG P. RUSSELL, Re-Recording Mixer
MICHAEL WILLIAMSON, CAS, Production Mixer
TAKASHI AKAKU, ADR Mixer
ARNO STEPHANIAN, Foley Mixer
Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)
Part Five
MICHAEL MINKLER, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
DUNCAN MCRAE, Re-Recording Mixer
TIM FRASER, Production Mixer
THOR FIENBERG, Scoring Mixer
The Eric Andre Show (Adult Swim)
ERIC ANDRÉ as Eric André
Only Murders in the Building (FX)
Sitzprobe
SIDDHARTHA KHOSLA, Composer
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
JEFF TOYNE, Composer
Only Murders in the Building (FX)
Sitzprobe
BENJ PASEK, Music & Lyrics
JUSTIN PAUL, Music & Lyrics
MARC SHAIMAN, Music & Lyrics
SCOTT WITTMAN, Music & Lyrics
Fallout (Prime Video)
The End
TRYGGE TOVEN, Music Supervisor
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Book Of Calvin
CARLOS RAFAEL RIVERA, Composer
How I Met Your Father (Hulu)
Okay Fine, It’s A Hurricane
GARY BAUM, ASC, Director Of Photography
The Bear (FX)
Forks
ANDREW WEHDE, Director Of Photography
Shōgun (FX)
Crimson Sky
SAM MCCURDY, ASC, BSC, Director Of Photography
Ripley (Netflix)
V Lucio
ROBERT ELSWIT, ASC, Director of Photography
Quiz Lady (Hulu)
ALEX BROWN, Executive Producer
ERIKA HAMPSON, Executive Producer
WILL FERRELL, Produced By
JESSICA ELBAUM, Produced By
MAGGIE HASKINS, Produced By
ITAY REISS, Produced By
JEN D’ANGELO, Produced By
AWKWAFINA, Produced By
SANDRA OH, Produced By
