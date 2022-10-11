65th Annual NY Emmy Awards Recipients Announced

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
263 Emmys were presented in 180 categories in front of a record audience of over 900 people.

Oct. 11, 2022  

The 65th Annual New York Emmy® Awards were presented on October 8th at the NY Marriott Marquis. 263 Emmys were presented in 180 categories in front of a record audience of over 900 people.

Among the honorees were Dan Rather, former anchor and managing editor of The CBS Evening News, who received the Governors' Award in recognition of his extraordinary 70-year career in broadcast journalism.

Jon Stewart, activist, Emmy Award winning host of THE DAILY SHOW and current host of The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+ shared the President's Award with activist John Feal for their tireless efforts on behalf of 9/11 first responders. They received a standing ovation when they were joined by a group of first responders on-stage.

"The New York Emmys were awarded in-person for the first time in three years," said N.J. Burkett, New York Chapter President and WABC-TV correspondent. "I am thrilled for our nominees and our honorees," Burkett said. "Dan Rather has inspired two generations of young journalists, myself included. As with Murrow and Cronkite, his legacy will endure in the finest tradition of American journalism.

"Jon Stewart and John Feal and are authentic American heroes," Burkett added. "It was Feal who rallied the heroes of 9/11 in a relentless quest to ensure lifetime medical benefits and compensation for the sacrifices they endured. When lawmakers failed to act, it was Jon Stewart who took up the cause."

Stewart and Feal became only the second honorees to receive the President's Award after Dr. Anthony Fauci accepted the award in 2021.

New York Mayor Eric Adam joined Burkett on stage to present the New York Chapter with a proclamation declaring this day "Emmy Night in NY." He also spoke about the importance of everything our members in the media do.

Among the many nominees were the United States Military Academy, whose West Point Band performed "Empire State of Mind" accompanied by images of the Chapter's nominees

For the first time, the New York Emmys were awarded in two parts. The new Creative Arts Ceremony took place from 3:30-5:00 PM, honoring many nominees who submitted in the Chapter's Craft categories followed by a second ceremony honoring the rest of the recipients.

The New York Emmy® Awards featured a distinguished a lineup of well-known broadcast journalists and media personalities, opening the traditional sealed envelopes bearing the names of this year's recipients in a record 180 categories.

Among those joining Burkett were Marvin Scott, NY Chapter Awards Chair and Senior correspondent WPIX-TV, Sade Baderinwa, Anchor, WABC-TV, Rafael Bello, Anchor, WXTV Univision 41, Damaris Diaz, Reporter, WXTV Univision 41, Virginia Huie, Reporter, News 12 Long Island; Faith Jessie, Anchor, Newsday, Carissa Lawson, Anchor, News 12, Errol Louis, Reporter, Spectrum News, Dan Mannarino, Anchor, WPIX-11, Jessica Moore, Anchor / Reporter, WCBS-TV; Natalie Pasquarella, Anchor, WNBC-TV, Bianco Peters, Host, FOX-5, Bill Pidto, Anchor, MSG Networks, Allan Villafaña, Anchor, Noticiero 47 Telemundo News, Sarah Wallace, Reporter, WNBC-TV, Jacquie Walker, Anchor, WIVB-TV, Chris Wragge, Anchor, WCBS-TV and Tairy Ynoa, Meteorologist, Noticiero 47 Telemundo News.

