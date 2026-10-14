50 Cent Reveals Diddy Watched His Documentary in Prison
The rapper and actor also recalled accidentally punching a Street Fighter co-star during filming.
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson discussed winning an Emmy for his documentary about Diddy and hearing that Diddy watched the film while in prison, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The conversation covered a wide range of topics tied to Jackson's recent work, from his television projects to his newest film role.
Jackson told host Jimmy Kimmel about plans for a documentary series centered on himself, extending the kind of nonfiction work that earned him the Emmy. He also recounted winning a large bet on a college football game, adding a personal anecdote to the discussion alongside his professional updates.
Much of the appearance turned to Jackson's new movie, Street Fighter, where he discussed working alongside co-star Noah Centineo and described accidentally punching him during filming. He also spoke about feeling intimidated while working with Robert De Niro, giving Kimmel's audience a look at his experience on set.
Jackson closed out the conversation with a story about DMX, recalling some of the most extreme things he witnessed the late rapper do. The anecdote capped an appearance that moved between Jackson's documentary work, his new film and personal recollections from his career.
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