50 Cent Admits His British Accent Fell Flat After Filming Fightland in the UK

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Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson admitted his attempt at a British accent did not quite land after spending time filming his new show Fightland in the United Kingdom. The rapper, actor and producer made the confession during a conversation with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, turning what could have been a routine promotional stop into a lighthearted moment about picking up, or failing to pick up, an accent on location.

Beyond the accent mishap, Jackson used the appearance to talk about producing Fightland, giving Fallon and the studio audience insight into his current work behind the camera on the project. He also discussed building a community garden, offering a glimpse into activities outside his entertainment career, and touched on his interest in moving into comedy.

The conversation covered a range of Jackson's current pursuits, from the logistics of filming overseas for Fightland to his hands-on involvement in the community garden initiative. His remarks on trying comedy suggested a possible new direction for the performer, adding another thread to an appearance that ranged across his producing work and personal projects.

The segment offered viewers a broad look at what Jackson has been focused on lately, pairing the humor of his accent struggles with more substantive updates on Fightland and his community work. The full episode is part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon's regular lineup of guest interviews.

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