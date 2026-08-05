THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to Welcome Matthew McConaughey, KATSEYE

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NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, covering a run of episodes set to feature Elliot Page, Bobby Flay, Shane Gillis, Betty Gilpin, Sadie Sink, Fabien Frankel, Kristen Stewart, Dominic Sessa, Dakota Fanning, 50 Cent, Jon Lovitz and Matthew McConaughey. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from THE RED CLAY STRAYS, ROLE MODEL, Shaboozey, Ravyn Lenae and KATSEYE, with comedian Ainsley Bailey also scheduled to appear.

Listings: August 5 - August 12

Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Elliot Page, Bobby Flay and musical guest The Red Clay Strays. Show #2326

Thursday, August 6: Guests include Shane Gillis, Betty Gilpin, Role Model and musical guest Role Model. Show #2327

Friday, August 7: Guests include Sadie Sink, Fabien Frankel and musical guest Shaboozey. (OAD 7/29/26)

Monday, August 10: Guests include Kristen Stewart, Dominic Sessa and musical guest Ravyn Lenae. Show #2328

Tuesday, August 11: Guests include Dakota Fanning, 50 Cent, Jon Lovitz and comedian Ainsley Bailey. Show #2329

**Wednesday, August 12: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, KATSEYE and musical guest KATSEYE. Show #2330

**denotes changes or additions

The listings mark the latest in a continuing series of scheduling updates for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, with additional appearances from returning guests including Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning previously detailed in an earlier round of listings.

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