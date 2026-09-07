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50 Cent Talks New Series FIGHTLAND and His Rocky Mets First Pitch

The rapper and actor stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark to dish on his new boxing drama and that infamous mound moment.

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Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson used a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to dig into the world of boxing, previewing his new series "Fightland" while also fielding questions about a very public sports mishap of his own. The rapper, actor and producer covered both his latest television project and a recent first-pitch appearance at a Mets game that did not go quite as planned.

In the first clip, Jackson walked hosts through "Fightland," describing his exploration of the boxing world for the new series. He kept the focus on the sport itself and what drew him to spotlight it on screen, giving viewers a sense of the project without straying into unrelated career territory.

The second clip shifted to lighter terrain, with Jackson recounting his experience throwing out the first pitch at a Mets game. He addressed the moment head-on, discussing how the throw went and offering his own take on a mishap that had already drawn attention. The segment gave hosts, and viewers, Jackson's own account of what happened on the mound.

Taken together, the two appearances paired a look at Jackson's latest professional venture with a candid, self-deprecating moment from his personal sports outing, giving the LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK audience both a career update and a bit of unscripted humor from the same guest in the same visit.

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