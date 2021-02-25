366 Films in Contention for 2020 BEST PICTURE OSCAR

Three hundred sixty-six feature films are eligible for the 2020 Academy Awards®, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today.



To be eligible for consideration under rules provisions implemented for the 93rd Academy Awards year only, feature films may open in a commercial motion picture theater in at least one of six U.S. metropolitan areas: Los Angeles County; the City of New York; the Bay Area; Chicago, Illinois; Miami, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia, by February 28, 2021, and complete a minimum qualifying run of seven consecutive days in the same venue. Drive-in theaters open nightly are included as qualifying commercial venues in the above cities. Films intended for theatrical release but initially made available through commercial streaming, VOD service or other broadcast may qualify if the film is made available on the secure Academy Screening Room member site within 60 days of the streaming/VOD release or broadcast. Feature films must have a running time of more than 40 minutes.



The "Reminder List of Productions Eligible for the 93rd Academy Awards" is available here. The Reminder List also includes the performers eligible for consideration in the Acting categories.



Nominations voting begins on Friday, March 5, 2021, and concludes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.



Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, March 15, 2021.



The 93rd Oscars® will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.