28 YEARS LATER Becomes Fandango's Best First-Day Horror Pre-Seller of 2025

Sony Pictures’ 28 Years Later, the highly anticipated follow-up to the iconic 2002 film 28 Days Later, has been announced as Fandango’s best first-day horror ticket pre-seller of 2025. The film has outperformed all other 2025 horror titles in advance first-day ticket sales at the same point in the sales cycle, including Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and The Monkey. Tickets for 28 Years Later are on sale now, with the film arriving in theaters on June 20th.

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for the film, a terrifying new "auteur horror" story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected.

One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well. Directed by Danny Boyle, the film stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes.

