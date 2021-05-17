'24 Hours: The World of John and Yoko' Now Streaming For The First Time

24 HOURS: THE WORLD OF JOHN AND YOKO, a documentary short that initially aired on December 15, 1969, on the BBC, is now available to stream for the first time since its original broadcast exclusively on The Coda Collection.

Directed by Paul Morrison, the cinema verite style film chronicles the creativity and activism of John Lennon and Yoko Ono during the period and was shot at Lennon's Tittenhurst Park estate, Abbey Road Studios, and the Apple offices in London during the couple's campaign to promote peace.

"The campaign hasn't been going as long as Coca-Cola's or Shell, and the identification symbols aren't as well known," Lennon says in the film. "It's going to take us a few years for them to know when we say 'peace' what it means."

In accompanying editorial on CodaCollection.Co, veteran journalist Alan Light describes '24 Hours' as " ...a portrait of two energized and inspired artist-activists, with a strong sense of purpose and a fearless attitude, even in the face of resistance and ridicule" and "a fascinating snapshot of a hugely transitional moment for John and Yoko."

Stream 24 HOURS: THE WORLD OF JOHN AND YOKO exclusively on The Coda Collection and watch the trailer HERE.

Launched earlier this year, The Coda Collection is a subscription streaming offering featuring an exclusive, curated selection of the most iconic music documentaries, concert films, and episodic series spanning decades and genres via Amazon Prime Video Channels paired with a complementary website exploring new perspectives on music.

The Coda Collection is available to Amazon Prime members in the U.S. now for $4.99 per month, with a free 7-day trial, and will roll out globally throughout the rest of 2021. To see the complete library of titles available to stream exclusively on The Coda Collection, click HERE. To explore The Coda Collection and to sign up for a free 7-day trial, visit www.codacollection.co.

Watch the trailer here: