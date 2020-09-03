20/20 Documents 'Long Island Lolita' Story

Nearly three decades ago, then 17-year-old Amy Fisher—dubbed “Long Island Lolita” by media —shot Mary Jo Buttafuoco.

"20/20" takes a look at the story through the eyes of Mary Jo, Joey, and their daughter, Jessie, just nine-years-old at the time of the shooting in May 1992. Jessie reflects on her journey, including how she learned to understand the tabloid glare that dominated her childhood and how she survived the scrutiny.

She also reveals intimate details about LIFE AFTER the incident, including her mom's excruciating recovery; the family's move to California to try and escape the media frenzy; her battle with drugs, alcohol and depression; how she turned her life around; and her current, perhaps surprising, relationship with her parents. Mary Jo and Joey disclose candid details about the incident and life after, including Mary Jo's battle with suicidal thoughts and Joey's struggle with addiction.

The pair also opens up about life now and their struggle to overcome their dark times. The two-hour program also features Buttafuoco family home videos and the first on-camera interview with confessed accomplice Steven Sleeman, who says Amy hired him to kill Mary Jo. Steven revealed startling, never-before-known details to "20/20" about his role in what he claims was another attempt to have Mary Jo killed, that shocked his attorney and the Buttafuocos at the time of the interview. "20/20" airs on Friday, Sept. 4 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 11/8/19)

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.

