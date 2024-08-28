Works & Process to Present Opera Philadelphia And Lyric Opera Of Chicago: THE LISTENERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Works & Process will present Opera Philadelphia and Lyric Opera of Chicago: The Listeners by Missy Mazzoli on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 7pm at the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, NY.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at https://www.worksandprocess.org/calendar/works-and-process-at-the-guggenheim-operaphil-lyricopera-thelisteners.

Composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek follow their hit 2016 opera Breaking the Waves with a thriller about social rejection, suburban loneliness, and the seductive power of cults and charismatic leaders in our increasingly polarized times. Co-commissioned and co-produced with Opera Philadelphia, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Norwegian National Opera, The Listeners examines the lengths to which we, as Americans, are willing to go to find a sense of place and purpose, and the way in which confident, charming leaders can exploit these needs to their own ends. Prior to the American premiere at Opera Philadelphia in September 2024 and performances with Lyric Opera of Chicago in March 2025, members of the creative team will discuss their creative process, and excerpts will be performed.

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

About Works & Process A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. We platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. We provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. We present at the Guggenheim Museum, Manhattan West, and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks.

Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning counties in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.

Comments