Wiener Staatsoper Announces 2020-21 Season

The Wiener Staatsoper has announced its upcoming 2020-21 season.

Check out the full lineup below!

Madama Butterfly

Philippe Jordan conducts with Asmik Grigorian in the title role, Virginie Verrez, Freddie De Tommaso, and Boris Pinkhasovich. In January, Grigorian is joined by Noa Beinart and Marcelo Puente. A third cast is assembled for the Spring with Joana Mallwitz conducting and Hui He and Roberto Alagna starring in the lead roles.

Performance Dates: Sept. 7-16, 2020 & Jan. 7-16, 2021 & March 28-April 9, 2021

Die Entführung aus dem Serail

Directed by Hans Neuenfels. The production will be conducted by Antonello Manacorda and will star Christian Nickel, Lisette Oropesa, Regula Mühlemann, Goran Juric, Daniel Behle, and Michael Laurenz. In June, Brenda Rae sings the role of Kostanze.

Performance Dates: Oct. 12-26, 2020 & June 12-18, 2021

Eugene Onegin

Tamuna Gochashvili, Anna Goryachova, Andrè Schuen, Bogdan Volkov, and Dimitry Ivashchenko star in Dmitri Tcherniakov's new production. Tomáš Hanus conducts.

Performance Dates: Oct. 25-Nov. 6, 2020

Das Verratene Meer

Vera-Lotte Boecker, Josh Lovell and Bo Skovhus star in Hans Werner Henze's "Das Verratene Meer." The new production is directed by Jossi Wieler and Sergio Morabito with Simone Young conducting.

Performance Dates: Dec. 13-21, 2020

Carmen

Anita Rachvelishvili stars in the title role, with Charles Castronovo as Don José, Erwin Schrott and Sergey Kaydalov as Esamillo, and Olga Kulchynska as Micaëla. The production will be conducted by Andrés Orozco-Estrada.

A second cast will also perform the production later in the season headlined by Michèle Losier, Dmytro Popov, and Vera-Lotte Boecker.

Performance Dates: Feb. 6-June 9, 2021

La Traviata

Pretty Yende, Frédéric Antoun, and Igor Golovatenko star in Simon Stone's new production. Giacomo Sagripanti conducts.

Performance Dates: March 4-20, 2021

Parisfal

Jonas Kaufmann sings the title role in this new production by Kirill Serebrennikov. Philippe Jordan conducts. The cast includes Elīna Garanča in her first Kundry, Wolfgang Koch as Klingsor, Ludovic Tézier as Amfortas, and Georg Zeppenfeld as Gurnemanz.

Performance Dates: April 1-11, 2021

Faust

Bertrand de Billy conducts. Juan Diego Flórez makes his role debut in the title role alongside Nicole Car, Adam Palka, Boris Prygl, and Virginie Verrez.

Performance Dates: April 23-May 2, 2021

L'incoronazione di Poppea

Pablo Heras-Casado conducts with Jan Lauwers directing. The cast includes Kate Lindsey, Slávka Zámečniková, Xavier Sabata, Christina Bock, Willard White, Vera-Lotte Boecker, Amme Thomas Ebenstein, and Ileana Tonca.

Performance Dates: May 22-June 8, 2021

Macbeth

New production by Barrie Kosky. Luca Salsi stars in the title role, with Anna Netrebko as Lady Macbeth, Roberto Tagliavini, and Freddie De Tommaso. Martina Serafin also stars as Lady Macbeth and Philippe Jordan conducts.

Performance Dates: June 10-28, 2021

Elektra

Franz Welser-Möst conducts. Doris Soffel, Ricarda Merbeth in the title role, Camilla Nylund, Jörg Schneider, and Derek Welton. The second cast will include Michaela Schuster and Ausrine Stundyte in the title role.

Performance Dates: Sept. 8-22, 2020 & June 22-29, 2021

Simon Boccanegra

Plácido Domingo sings the title role with Günther Groissböck, Najmiddin Mavlyanov, and Hibla Gerzmava. Evelino Pidò conducts.

Performance Dates: Sept. 9-18, 2021

L'Elisir d'Amore

This production will feature three casts. First, Pretty Yende, Liparit Avetisyan, Sergey Kaydalov, and Nicola Alaimo star with Giacomo Sagripanti conducting and then Rosa Feola, Frédéric Antoun, Clemens Unterreiner, and Paolo Rumetz star with Gianluca Capuano conducting. The final cast will include Joanna Kedzior, Levy Sekgapane, and Ambrogio Maestri. Pier Giorgio Morandi conducts.

Performance Dates: Sept. 14-21, 2020 & Feb. 18-21, 2021 & May 24, 2021

La Fille du Regiment

Jane Archibald sings the title role with Javier Camarena in his signature role as Tonio, Carlos Álvarez, and Maria Happel. Giacomo Sagripanti conducts.

Performance Dates: Sept. 20-30, 2020

Don Carlos

Jonas Kaufmann sings the title role with Ildar Abdrazakov, Igor Golovatenko, Roberto Scandiuzzi, Malin Byström, and Eve-Maud Hubeaux. Bertrand de Billy conducts.

Performance Dates: Sept. 27-Oct. 11, 2020

Salome

Vida Mikneviciute sings the title role, with Tomasz Konieczny, Vincent Wolfsteiner, and Marina Prudenskaya. Alexander Soddy conducts.

In the winter a second cast takes on the work with Jörg Schneider, Tanja Ariane Baumgartner, Malin Byström in her signature portrayal of the title role, and Evgeny Nikitin.

Performance Dates: Oct. 2-10, 2020 & Jan. 17-23, 2021

Don Pasquale

Erwin Schrott sings the title role with Dmitry Korchak, Boris Pinkhasovich, and Slávka Zámečniková. Marco Armiliato conducts.

Evelino Pidò leads a second cast headlined by Rosa Feola, Michele Pertusi, and Sergey Kaydalov.

Performance Dates: Oct. 13-24, 2020 & March 13-26, 2021

Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci double bill

Marco Armiliato conducts with Ambrogio Maestri in both works. Mascagni's "Cavalleria Rusticana" stars Eva-Maria Westbroek, Brian Jagde, and Mara Zampieri. Meanwhile, Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak star in Leoncavallo's "Paglaicci."

Performance Dates: Oct. 30-Nov. 12, 2020

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Lawrence Zazzo, Erin Morley, Théo Touvet, Josh Lovell, Benedict Nelson, Margaret Plummer, Slávka Zámečniková, and Matthew Rose star. Simone Young conducts.

Performance Dates: Nov. 4-13, 2020

Romeo et Juliette

Irina Lungu and Michael Spyres star. Evelino Pidò conducts with Virginie Verrez, Sergey Kaydalov, and Dan Paul Dumitrescu.

Performance Dates: Nov. 8-22, 2020

Ariadne auf Naxos

Camilla Nylund, Stephen Gould, Jennifer Holloway, Erin Morley, Boaz Daniel, and Herbert Föttinger star. Christian Thielemann conducts the first run.

In March, Bertrand de Billy conducts the work with Adrian Eröd, Angela Brower, Brandon Jovanovich, and Lise Davidsen.

Performance Dates: Nov. 15-25, 2020 & March 3-10, 2021

Arabella

Sebastian Weigle conducts with Hanna-Elisabeth Müller in the title role. The cast also includes Wolfgang Bankl, Jane Archibald, Michael Volle, Michael Laurenz, and Daniela Fally. Bo Skovhus also sings a performance as Mandryka.

Performance Dates: Nov. 17-26, 2020

Werther

Piotr Beczala and Gaëlle Arquez star with Clemens Unterreiner and Daniela Fally. Bertrand de Billy star.

Performance Dates: Nov. 28-Dec. 10, 2020

La Boheme

Atalla Ayan, Ruzan Mantashyan, Andrè Schuen, Attila Mokus, Peter Kellner, and Slávka Zámečniková star with Eun Sun Kim conducting.

Performance Dates: Nov. 29-Dec. 8, 2020

Tosca

Anna Netrebko and Saioa Hernández alternate the title role. They are joined by Yusif Eyvazov and Wolfgang Koch.

Sonya Yoncheva headlines the second run with Roberto Alagna, and Alexey Markov and the third run will star Anja Harteros, Massimo Giordano, and Luca Salsi. Bertrand de Billy and Pier Giorgio Morandi alternate at the pit.

Performance Dates: Dec. 11-20, 2020 & Jan. 31-Feb. 14, 2020 & May 3-14, 2021

Der Rosenkavalier

Philippe Jordan conducts with Krassimira Stoyanova, Günther Groissböck, Daniela Sindram, Jochen Schmeckenbecher, Erin Morley, and Piotr Beczala.

The second run is set to star Martina Serafin, Albert Pesendorfer, Jennifer Holloway, Adrian Eröd, Louise Alder, and Freddie De Tommaso.

Performance Dates: Dec. 16-25, 2020 & June 13-20, 2021

Hansel and Gretel

The first cast is headlined Boaz Daniel, Regine Hangler, Szilvia Vörös, Vera-Lotte Boecker, Monika Bohinec while the second with Clemens Unterreiner, Stephanie Houtzeel, Virginie Verrez, Slávka Zámečniková, and Thomas Ebenstein. Cornelius Meister conducts.

Performance Dates: Dec. 26, 2020-Jan. 2, 2021

Die Fledermaus

Cornelius Meister conducts the production which stars Jörg Schneider, Laura Aikin, Hans Peter Kammerer, Stephanie Houtzeel, Thomas Ebenstein, Clemens Unterreiner, Daniela Fally, and Peter Simonischek.

The second cast stars Georg Nigl, Camilla Nylund, Jochen Schmeckenbecher, Christina Bock, Michael Laurenz, Martin Hässler, Regula Mühlemann, and Peter Simonischek.

Performance Dates: Dec. 31, 2020-Jan. 5, 2021

Rusalka

Tomáš Hanus conducts with Kristine Opolais in the title role, Piotr Beczala, Elena Zhidkova, Evgeny Solodovnikov, and Monika Bohinec.

Performance Dates: Jan. 6-15, 2021

Nabucco

Plácido Domingo sings the title role with Freddie De Tommaso, Riccardo Zanellato, Anna Pirozzi, and Szilvia Vörös. Enkhbat Amartuvshin also sings the title role and Paolo Carignani conducts.

Performance Dates: Jan. 11-28, 2021

Die Zauberflöte für Kinder

Jendrik Springer conduct.

Performance Date: Feb. 12, 2021

La Cenerentola

Gianluca Capuano conducts with Edgardo Rocha, Vito Priante, Renato Girolami, Marianne Crebassa, and Luca Pisaroni.

Performance Dates: Feb. 19-28, 2021

Manon

Evelino Pidò conduct with Louise Alder in the title role, Michael Fabiano, Dan Paul Dumitrescu, and Adrian Eröd.

Performance Dates: March 14-25, 2021

Rigoletto

Paolo Carignani conducts a cast that includes Quinn Kelsey in the title role, Liparit Avetisyan as the Duke, Nina Minasyan as Gilda, Evgeny Solodovnikov as Sparafucile, and Monika Bohinec as Maddalena.

Performance Dates: March 21-30, 2021

Turandot

Anna Pirozzi sings the title role with Evgeny Solodovnikov, Fabio Sartori, and Tamuna Gochashvili. Giampaolo Bisanti conducts.

Performance Dates: April 12-19, 2021

Il Barbiere di Siviglia

Stefano Montanari conducts with Cyrille Dubois, Paolo Rumetz, Kate Lindsey, Boris Pinkhasovich, and Michele Pertusi.

Performance Dates: April 15-22, 2021

Die Walkure

Andreas Schager, Mika Kares, Günther Groissböck, Camilla Nylund, Martina Serafin, and Okka von der Damerau star with Adam Fischer conducting.

Performance Dates: April 18-28, 2021

Die Zauberflöte

Starring René Pape, Long Long, Adrian Eröd, Sabine Devieilhe, Regula Mühlemann, and Andrè Schuen with Adam Fischer conducting.

Performance Dates: April 24-30, 2021

Les Contes d'Hoffmann

Axel Kober conducts with Juan Diego Flórez singing the title role. He is joined by Michèle Losier as his muse, Erwin Schrott as the three villains and Sabine Devieilhe, Tamuna Gochashvili, and Louise Alder as the three heroines.

Performance Dates: May 9-25, 2021

Lohengrin

Cornelius Meister conducts with Klaus Florian Vogt in the title role. He is joined by Kwangchul Youn, Sara Jakubiak, Johan Reuter, Tanja Ariane Baumgartner, and Adrian Eröd.

Performance Dates: June 19-30, 2021





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You