Welsh National Opera Chorus Vote To Renew Industrial Action Mandate

Equity members of the Welsh National Opera chorus have voted in favour of industrial action in a re-ballot on the ongoing dispute over proposed cuts to jobs, terms and conditions. The chorus will continue to take action short of strike from 9 April onwards.

The mandate for action lasted for six months and as the dispute remains unresolved, a re-ballot took place, closing this week. WNO Equity members have voted 95% in favour of action short of strike and 91% in favour of strike action on a 100% turnout.

The chorus, represented by Equity, the trade union for professional singers, are taking industrial action over WNO management proposals to cut the size of the full-time chorus, and make unsustainable cuts to their terms and conditions. They have previously taken part in ASOS consisting of wearing union t-shirts during performances, making speeches during curtain call, and leafleting audiences.

Equity's Wales Official Simon Curtis said: “We have been clear from the very start of this dispute: the chorus will not accept compulsory redundancies. This would equate to a career-ending scenario if they remain in Wales, where opportunities for professional singers are virtually non-existent. We urge WNO management to reassess their business plan and budget given recent financial developments – including Arts Council of Wales (ACW) Resilience Funding, an increased ACW budget for 2025/6, and potential discussions around direct Welsh Government support – and not make cuts that would harm the livelihoods of the workforce and quality of the WNO's opera provision.”

You can read more about the dispute here: https://www.equity.org.uk/campaigns-policy/support-the-dispute-at-the-wno

