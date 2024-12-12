WEST SIDE STORY To Be Presented By Houston Grand Opera to In January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On January 31, 2025, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will open blockbuster musical West Side Story, created by composer Leonard Bernstein, lyricist Stephen Sondheim, choreographer Jerome Robbins, and playwright Arthur Laurents.

Directed by the legendary Francesca Zambello with acclaimed conductor Roberto Kalb at the podium in his house debut, this co-production of HGO, Glimmerglass Festival, and the Lyric Opera of Chicago offers audiences the opportunity to experience the iconic, hit-filled musical in the opera house, performed by an incredible cast and the HGO Orchestra and Chorus.

Transporting Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet to a New York setting, Maria and Tony fall in instant, all-consuming love from the moment they meet on the dance floor—but their story is destined for tragedy, as they find themselves caught in the middle of a turf war between rival gangs the Sharks and the Jets.

The musical runs for 2 hours and 22 minutes, including one intermission. It is sung in English with projected English subtitles.

The production's star-studded cast is led by soprano Shereen Pimentel in her HGO debut as Maria; tenor Brenton Ryan as Tony; and two famed Broadway artists, Yesenia Ayala and Kyle Coffman, both of whom also appeared in Stephen Spielberg's 2021 film adaptation, in their HGO debuts as Anita and Riff. Soprano Ana María Martínez, an HGO favorite, makes a special appearance as the story's Bridal Shop Owner to give a solo performance of “Somewhere.” Roberto Kalb takes the podium in his company debut, with HGO's Maestro Richard Bado conducting High School Night and the final two public performances of the run. Francesca Zambello directs, and Emmy-winning, Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse revives Jerome Robbins's landmark choreography.

Tickets range from $25 to $210. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737. Students with a valid student ID may purchase $20 tickets one month prior to the opening of every performance. After successful verification of age, audiences for the Under 40 Friday performance on Feb. 7 may purchase $40 tickets for select Orchestra-level seats. Visit HGO.org/tickets.

