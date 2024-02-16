Video: Go Inside Early Rehearsals for LA FORZA DEL DESTINO at the Met Opera

Rehearsals are underway for Mariusz Treliński’s new production of Verdi’s La Forza del Destino, which opens the Met's spring season on February 26. Get a first look at the cast in the room below!

Maestro Nézet-Séguin opens the spring season on February 26 when he conducts Mariusz Treliński's staging of Verdi's La Forza del Destino, the Met's first new production of the work in nearly 30 years. With soprano Lise Davidsen, one of the most sought-after sopranos of her generation, starring as Leonora, Treliński relocates this grand tale of ill-fated love, deadly vendettas, and family strife to contemporary America.

The distinguished cast also features tenor Brian Jagde as Leonora's forbidden beloved, Don Alvaro; baritone Igor Golovatenko as her vengeful brother, Don Carlo; mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Semenchuk as Preziosilla; bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi as Fra Melitone; and bass Soloman Howard as both Leonora's father and Padre Guardiano.



