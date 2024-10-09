Video: First Look at RIGOLETTO at the Met Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at the production of Rigoletto now on stage at the Met Opera in this all-new video.

Reigning Verdi baritone Quinn Kelsey reprises his devastating portrayal of the title court jester, and soprano Nadine Sierra, following her acclaimed performances as Juliette in Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette last season, sings the role of his daughter, Gilda, as they lead the first of two casts beginning September 30.



Also in the first cast, tenor Stephen Costello reprises his portrayal of the Duke of Mantua, and mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges makes her Met role debut as Maddalena following her performances in John Adams’s El Niño last season. Basses Soloman Howard and Ante Jerkunica share the role of Sparafucile, and Maestro Pier Giorgio Morandi conducts Bartlett Sher’s Weimar-inspired production.



The second run of performances, starting January 6, features the Met debut of rising tenor Pene Pati as the Duke of Mantua. Pati sings alongside soprano Erin Morley, who reprises the role of Gilda; she also revisits Olympia, one of her signature roles, in Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann this season.



Baritone Luca Salsi reprises the title role, and mezzo-soprano Rihab Chaieb makes her Met role debut as Maddalena, with Howard as Sparafucile. Baritone Michael Chioldi sings the title role on January 24, and Maurizio Benini conducts.





The creative team includes set designer Michael Yeargan, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, and lighting designer Donald Holder.



Rigoletto has been performed 926 times at the Met since its company premiere on November

