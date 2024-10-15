Video: First Look at Met Opera's AINADAMAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at Osvaldo Golijov and librettist David Henry Hwang’s Grammy Award–winning first opera at the Met in a stunning new production by Deborah Colker, starring Angel Blue, Elena Villalón, and Daniela Mack. Miguel Harth-Bedoya conducts.

Sung in Spanish to a libretto translated by its composer, Ainadamar—literally “Fountain of Tears”—dramatizes the life and work of poet-playwright Federico García Lorca, whose socialist politics and homosexuality led to his violent assassination by Fascist forces at the start the Spanish Civil War.

Lorca’s story emerges through the memories of Catalan actress Margarita Xirgu, Lorca’s muse, sung by soprano Angel Blue. Blue returns later this season to make her Met role debut as the title character of Verdi’s Aida in a highly anticipated new production on New Year’s Eve. Soprano Gabriella Reyes performs the role on October 30. Lorca himself makes a dreamlike appearance, sung as a trouser role by mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack. Soprano Elena Villalón takes on the role of Nuria, a student to whom Xirgu reminisces about her memories of Lorca. Peruvian conductorMiguel Harth-Bedoya leads Golijov’s flamenco- and rumba-infused score, and flamenco singer Alfredo Tejada is Ramón Ruiz Alonso, the Falangist politician who arranged Lorca’s execution; both Harth-Bedoya and Tejada make their Met debuts with this production.

Along with Colker, the creative team also includes set and costume designer Jon Bausor, lighting designer Paul Keogan, projection designer Tal Rosner, and flamenco choreographer Antonio Najarro in their Met debuts, along with sound designer Mark Grey.

Following the premiere on October 15, eight additional performances run through November 9.

Comments