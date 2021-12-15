Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch an All New Clip From the Metropolitan Opera's CINDERELLA

Massenet's Cinderella runs at the Metropolitan Opera beginning December 17.

Dec. 15, 2021  

Massenet's Cinderella runs at the Metropolitan Opera beginning December 17. Check out an all new clip below!

Continuing a treasured holiday tradition, the Met presents a new installment in its series of abridged opera adaptations for family audiences. Laurent Pelly's storybook staging of Massenet's Cendrillon, a hit of the 2017-18 season, is presented with an all-new English translation in an abridged 90 minutes, with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as its rags-to-riches princess.

Maestro Emmanuel Villaume leads a delightful cast, which includes mezzo-soprano Emily D'Angelo as Cinderella's Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as her Fairy Godmother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as her feuding guardians.

Performances run through January 3. Learn more at https://www.metopera.org/season/2021-22-season/cinderella/.

